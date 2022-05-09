ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, WV

19-year-old man charged in shooting at local lodge

By Joe Fitzwater
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t4VVy_0fXJ7HoN00

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A 19-year-old man is in jail tonight after a shooting in Logan County.

According to troopers, the shooting took place just before 2 a.m. Sunday at the Chief Logan Lodge on Little Buffalo Creek Road near Chapmanville.

The victim, 21-year-old Tyler Topping, of Tennessee was located inside of the Lodge, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Christopher Mullins, 19, of Chapmanville was identifed at a vehicle accident, transported to Logan Regional Medical Center for treatment and then arrested and charged in the incident for malicious wounding, wanton endangerment and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He has been lodged in Southwestern Regional Jail.

Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Logan Co. man now charged with murder

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Charges have been upgraded against a man who was previously charged with malicious assault. Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens tells 13 News that Steven Duty is now facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the death of Kelly Hampton. Deputies say she died at the hospital after he […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2nd man charged in Meigs County Easter murder

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A second person has been charged in connection to a 2021 murder in Meigs County, Ohio, just days before the trial for the first suspect was set to begin. According to the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston, West Virginia has been charged with Complicity to […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Flatwoods officer shot in line of duty released from hospital

FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK) – Flatwoods Officer Tommy Robinson has been released from the hospital after being shot in the neck in the line of duty, according to the Flatwoods Police Department. Flatwoods Police Chief David Smith says Robinson is going to a rehabilitation center for further recovery. He also adds several officers went to Cabell […]
FLATWOODS, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, WV
City
Chapmanville, WV
State
Tennessee State
County
Logan County, WV
Logan County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man charged with attempted murder in Fayette County shooting

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in connection to a shooting in Fayette County. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. Sheriff Mike Fridley also says witnesses said they heard someone calling for help. Deputies say […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Scioto deputies search for burglary suspect

SCIOTO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Scioto County deputies are searching for a suspect in a string of car thefts and home burglaries in the Lucasville and McDermott area. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Department says the suspect, Garry Shackart, attempted to break into a home on McDermott Cemetery Road on May 12. They say that Shackart then […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Interstate back open after crash that sent 6 to hospital

UPDATE (1:42 p.m. on Friday, May 13): All lanes of the roadway are now back open. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Six people have been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash at the I-77/I-64 split in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. The crash happened at approximately 9:08 a.m. this morning, Friday, May […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Mullins
Lootpress

UPDATE: Suspect arrested after deadly hotel shooting in Beckley

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A suspect has been arrested after two people were shot, leaving one dead. According to Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies, Zephaniah Joe Branham was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting that occurred on Sunday afternoon at the Country Inn and Suites on Harper Road in Beckley.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Search underway for missing Martinsburg teen

MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK) – The Martinsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager. Police say Amiya Dominguez, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Martinsburg on April 29, 2022. The MPD says her parents told authorities their Ring doorbell video showed her leaving with a backpack and a handful […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested for stealing vehicle from school bus garage

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man was arrested for stealing a vehicle from a school bus garage in Floyd County. According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Charles Hall, 25 of Printer, was arrested after deputies received multiple tips identifying him as the suspect. He is being charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Fleeing and […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q95fm.net

Two Arrested Following Drug Investigation

Two individuals were arrested in Cabell County on warrants coming from an investigation led by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. Jared Webb was charged with the delivery of a controlled substance in addition to being wanted for absconding parole. Bobbie Sue Clay was charged with aiding and abetting,...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Woman arrested after nearly 20 dead dogs found inside home

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman is facing dozens of animal cruelty charges after a wellness check led to the discovery of nearly 20 dead dogs. After more than two decades on the job, Portsmouth City Health Department animal control officer Wendy Payton has seen her share of unpleasant scenes, but she says nothing compares with what she saw inside a home Thursday.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy