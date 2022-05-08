ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Adam Schiff discusses Roe v Wade, congressional visit to Ukraine

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – United States Representative Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the leaked draft Supreme Court opinion surrounding Roe v Wade, as well as his recent visit to Ukraine.

Rep. Schiff joined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of congress recently on a trip into Ukraine’s capitol city of Kiev, where the delegation met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

