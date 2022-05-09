ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Relay for Life surpasses $300K fundraising goal

By Marco Torrez
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30M90J_0fXJ6l3q00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Relay for Life draws to a close Sunday with cancer survivors, their caregivers and supporters all walking laps over the weekend to raise money to battle cancer while honoring cancer survivors and caregivers.

The Relay for Life closing ceremonies had dozens of people pack the area to walk their final lap for cancer survivors.

Get breaking news straight to you email, sign up for 17 News’ daily newsletter

The last lap signaled the end of the 24 hour event. Many of the people that walked the lap, camped out overnight but one man didn’t camp, he ran and walked laps the entire 24 hours.

“Running and walking and it was brutal,” Nate Wren a cancer survivor advocate said. “It hurt but it is nothing compared to what people have gone through. Today some people were telling me their stories every time I was in pain. Another cancer survivor would come up and tell me their story and I was like, I can’t let them down.”

Event organizers said they raised hundreds of thousand dollars over the weekend … and money is still coming in.

“Our grand total is $294,763.62,” Donna Hermann the senior development manager for Relay for Life said. “So we went over our goal, super exciting and we have until August 31st to continue to raise money for the 2022 relay so we have blown it out of the ballpark because of you guys and all your efforts that you do. So thank you, thank you, thank you so much!”

Teams prepare for Saturday’s ‘Relay for Life’

Staff members expect another $15,000 to be collected within the next week. Hermann explained even $25 can go a long way to help a people fighting cancer.

“$25 helps get a ride to someone for their treatments,” Hermann said. “$100 helps with hotel lodging. There’s so much this money does. Every dollar counts and we do not stop because cancer does not win.”

Organizers said that just because the event is over doesn’t mean they are going to be stopping anytime soon. They will continue to come out every year until the cure for cancer is found.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

PBVUSD celebrates its nurses for National Nurses Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It is no secret healthy children learn better. School nurses help make that happen. On Wednesday, in honor of National Nurses week, the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District celebrated nearly half-a-century of nursing within its school system. One of the guests of honor, Lydia Zimmerman, the very first nurse hired by […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Medical honors its nurses for International Nurses Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday marks International Nurses Day, recognizing the contributions these medical professionals make each day. Kern Medical held a lunch celebration Thursday afternoon to honor the nurses’ commitment to the field. A nonprofit called “Unrig Our Economy Central Valley” hosted and organized the event, giving out lunch from City Sandwich. Local nurses […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Deadline to apply for Hometown Heroes program is today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is extending applications for its Hometown Heroes banner program. The program was established to honor and recognize active duty military personnel currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces with self-identifying street banners. The banners will be on display for one year and will include the official military […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
Bakersfield, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
City
August, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Sports
Bakersfield, CA
Health
KGET

Volunteers needed for Memorial Day event at Union Cemetery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Historic Union Cemetery is getting ready for its annual Memorial Day event, but organizers need some help. The cemetery is looking for volunteers to place and remove American flags on over 5,000 veteran gravesites for Memorial Day weekend. Volunteers are needed for Friday, May 27 at 4 p.m. and Monday, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Women’s Business Center celebrates grand opening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mission Community Service Corporation held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, celebrating the Grand Opening of the Kern Women’s Business Center. The center helps women, low-income, minority and non-profit businesses gain the knowledge they need to start and run successful businesses. The organization offers business start up classes, monthly workshops, and free […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bakersfield nurse joins D.C. rally for healthcare workers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When thousands of nurses marched to the U.S. Capitol Thursday, one Bakersfield nurse went the extra mile — or rather, the extra thousands of miles. Bakersfield nurse Larissa Ramirez says she felt compelled to take the cross-country trip to use her voice to lift up her profession. Thursday morning, Ramirez marched […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Charity#17 News
KGET

Help the Post Office Stamp Out Hunger with food donations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Postal Service is asking for the community’s help to “Stamp Out Hunger”. This Saturday, the “National Association of Letter Carriers” is holding the 30th annual food drive, and making a donation is easy. Just leave non-perishable food donations in a bag near your mailbox this Saturday before the letter carrier […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Daughter, mother, father graduate from BC on same day

The family that studies together graduates together. It happened Thursday at Bakersfield College when a 19-year-old student-athlete from east Bakersfield received her diploma along with not one but both of her parents. For daughter Nayeli Fonseca, receiving an associate degree in early childhood education and human services was the logical...
KGET

CAL CITY BOYS: Trial of Trezell, Jacqueline West postponed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The murder trial of the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West has been postponed to July. Trezell and Jaqueline West had been scheduled for trial later this month, but on Friday defense counsel requested the case be moved to July 25. Judge Judith K. Dulcich granted the motion. Orrin, 4, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield College 2022 commencement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s in-person commencement ceremony is set for Thursday night for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials say the event will not only celebrate the academic achievements of the Class of 2022, but will also honor the classes of 2020 and 2021. The three classes were invited to join […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
KGET

BEST EATS: Fig burger at Athena’s

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week I received an email from friend and fellow foodie Trish Rocha raving about a burger she ate at Athena’s Greek Cafe & Grill in Downtown Bakersfield. In her words: “Everyone knows Athena’s has classic Greek food. A coworker outing was filled with gyros and salads, but I had the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Crumbl cookies to open a new location in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new Crumbl cookies is coming to southwest Bakersfield. Crumbl offers fresh-baked cookies and ice cream straight to your door, or by curbside pickup. The bakery sells the usual staples like chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies, but it also has a specialty flavors that change every week. The new location […]
KGET 17

Here comes the heat!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mother nature is changing things around by warming us up close to 10 degrees this Thursday. However, we’ll remain at least 5 degrees below average for this time of year with a high around 78 degrees. By the time the weekend rolls around, temps...
KGET

9 new canine teams graduate from the CHP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)  – Nine new canine teams graduated from the CHP canine training facility after months of training, according to California Highway Patrol officers. CHP said the graduates consist of eight patrol and narcotics detection canine teams and one patrol and explosives detection canine team. “These nine teams are joining an already astonishing unit […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KGET

Bakersfield CHP officer among 301 to die from COVID-19 in 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum is holding its 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil Friday evening in Washington, D.C., kicking off three days of activities honoring fallen officers and deputies. You are probably well acquainted with the name of one local man being honored – Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for at-risk missing man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding an at-risk missing man last seen on May 11 in east Bakersfield. Israel Echevarria, 34, was last seen at about 8:40 p.m. at the 3900 block of Fairmount Street. He is described as Hispanic, five feet eleven inches […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Pizza Guys opens first Bakersfield location

Looking to get its own slice of the local pizza market is Pizza Guys, which opens its first Bakersfield location on Thursday. Based in Sacramento, Pizza Guys has more than 70 stores in California, Oregon and Nevada. Before the opening of the Bakersfield store, the nearest location was Porterville. The...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy