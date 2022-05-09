Police: Man killed father Sunday night in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is accused of killing his father on Sunday night.
According to police, officers responded to the shooting around 8:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of 73rd Street.
When they got to the scene, officers found a man outside suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. He was identified on Monday morning as 48-year-old Nasombia Jamar Richardson, of Newport News.
After further investigation, police arrested Richardson’s son, 27-year-old Gabriel Maliq Sanders-Richardson, and charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The shooting is still under investigation and no other information has been released at this time.
Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 2