Newport News, VA

Police: Man killed father Sunday night in Newport News

By Julius Ayo
 4 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is accused of killing his father on Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting around 8:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of 73rd Street.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man outside suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. He was identified on Monday morning as 48-year-old Nasombia Jamar Richardson, of Newport News.

Gabriel Maliq Sanders-Richardson

After further investigation, police arrested Richardson’s son, 27-year-old Gabriel Maliq Sanders-Richardson, and charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The shooting is still under investigation and no other information has been released at this time.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Comments / 2

Michael Williams
4d ago

Sometimes individuals are so angry that they loose commonsense but then it is too late to say you are sorry 😞

Reply
4
