Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Bollinger; Perry FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN BOLLINGER AND SOUTHWESTERN PERRY COUNTIES At 339 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area earlier this afternoon. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell with those storms. While heavy rain has moved out of the area, flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Perryville, Marble Hill, Patton, Alliance, Sedgewickville, Silver Lake and Glenallen. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO