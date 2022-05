Kimberly A Slonaker, age 53 of Chambersburg, passed away May 11, 2022 at home. She was born March 2, 1969 in Washington, DC to David C. and Sandra L. (Barbour) Slonaker. Kimberly was a clerk for Rutter’s in Fayetteville and formerly worked at Wal-Mart. She attended Brownsville Church of God in Fayetteville and loved the outdoors and was an Appalachian Trail enthusiast.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO