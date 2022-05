BATH TOWNSHIP — A single-vehicle crash early Friday morning caused downed power lines and a nearly two-hour road closure, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to a release from the Highway Patrol, at approximately 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on state Route 115 just north of state Route 65 in Bath Township. David A. Rascon, 34, of Springboro, Ohio was traveling northbound on state Route 115 when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, striking two trees and two utility poles. The first utility pole broke off from its base, causing power lines to fall onto the road. Power lines were also torn off from a residence in that area.

