Tracy basketball coach arrested for sending sexual messages to underage boy: police

By Bay City News
 4 days ago

TRACY, Calif. (BCN) — A 21-year-old basketball coach in Tracy was arrested last month on suspicion of sending sexually suggestive text messages to an underage boy and attempting to meet for sex, police said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Donovan Zachary London, of Discovery Bay, was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on May 3. Search warrants found London in possession of child pornography as well, police allege.

On April 14, a parent contacted the Tracy police department to report that her 14-year-old son had been allegedly receiving sexually inappropriate messages from London.

The explicit messages allegedly continued from London to the young boy throughout the investigation, which was undertaken by the Tracy Police Department General Investigations Unit.

Police claim the basketball coach believed he was still talking to the child and agreed to meet him to engage in sex acts.

At the supposed meet-up, London was taken into custody without incident after being met by officers from the Special Enforcement Team and detectives from the Special Investigations Unit.

Detectives said there is no information to suggest that London had additional victims.

The basketball program London coaches was not affiliated with any schools, police said. Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact Detective Brian Azevedo with the Tracy Police Department at Brian.Azevedo@tracypd.com or 209-831-6334.

