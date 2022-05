DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Late Monday afternoon, 5/9/2022, it was reported that several suspects were attempting to break into the Alfred Saliba Family Service Center again. This was the third burglary in two days. When patrol officers arrived, a short foot pursuit ensued, and all subjects were taken into custody. It was learned all subjects were juveniles under the age of 16. Some of the individuals were also responsible for the burglaries the day before as well.

