SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 34-year-old bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash near San Francisco's Panhandle on Thursday afternoon, police said. The crash was reported at 4:11 p.m. in the 1400 block of Hayes Street, where the bicyclist hit an object on the road and went over the handlebars of the bike, according to police.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO