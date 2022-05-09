ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 4 days ago

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022. ...A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PDT FOR SOUTH. CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY... At 558 PM PDT, a dust channel southeast...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS. AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
SFGate

Utility probes cause of California fire that burned mansions

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Southern California Edison has told state utility regulators that unspecified electrical “circuit activity” happened at about the time that a wildfire erupted near the wealthy coastal city of Laguna Niguel and burned at least 20 homes, including mansions. Plumes of smoke rose...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dust Storms#National Weather Service#Preparedness#California Highway 62#Twentynine Palms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
SFGate

Agency unanimously rejects California desalination project

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A California coastal panel on Thursday rejected a long-standing proposal to build a $1.4 billion seawater desalination plant to turn Pacific Ocean water into drinking water as the state grapples with persistent drought that is expected to worsen in coming years with climate change.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

3 dead as car smashes into construction equipment

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A car smashed into construction equipment in Newport Beach early Thursday, killing three people inside and injuring three workers, police said. The crash at about 12:45 a.m. occurred on the Pacific Coast Highway when the car struck a curb and then slammed into the roadwork equipment, police said.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
SFGate

Police: Cartels in Oregon are morphing their pot-growing ops

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Foreign drug cartels that established illegal outdoor marijuana farms in Oregon last year are adapting as pressure on them begins to mount, law enforcement officials said Thursday. New challenges are emerging as a task force created by the Legislature met for the first time to...
GRANTS PASS, OR
SFGate

Forcing homeless people into treatment can backfire. What about a firm nudge?

California's intertwined mental health and homelessness crises have become impossible to ignore: The state has an astonishing 160,000 unhoused people. In Los Angeles, an estimated 20% of them have a formal diagnosis of serious mental illness, and the county jail claims the dubious distinction of being the country's largest de facto psychiatric facility. In San Francisco, homeless deaths last year more than doubled - mostly because of overdoses. In response to the crisis and voters' restlessness on the issue, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, proposed in March tackling the problem with a sweeping new plan involving something called Care Courts that could push people with psychosis into treatment.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy