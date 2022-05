On May 12, 2022 at 1:00AM deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Courthouse Road and Anna Point Lane. Units arrived within minutes to find a single motorcycle off the road that struck an embankment. The driver was ejected from the bike and found deceased at the scene. The investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling Westbound on Courthouse Road where it entered a curve at a high rate of speed striking the embankment. Speed and alcohol were a factor in the crash.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO