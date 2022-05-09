ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

The Australian Fashion Council Launches Australian Fashion Trademark

By Patty Huntington
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SjZeG_0fXJ32nZ00

Click here to read the full article.

SYDNEY ⁠— The Australian Fashion Council has unveiled Australian Fashion, an industry certification trademark and campaign that is designed to drive demand for Australian brands locally and internationally.

Funded by the Australian federal government and unveiled at Sydney’s Carriageworks venue on Monday morning local time, on day one of Afterpay Australian Fashion Week’s Resort 2023 collections showcase, the multichannel campaign and consumer website will launch in Australia in August and then in the U.K. in September. The latter launch is designed to align with the implementation of the new Australia -United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement, which represents the most liberalizing agreement signed by Australia with a major trading partner, outside its longstanding pact with New Zealand.

More from WWD

Brands can apply to use the Australian Fashion certification via the Australianfashion.org website and must be able meet at least two of the following criteria: the demonstration of a contribution to jobs and the local economy; having majority Australian employees, and by being Australian-made, Australian-owned or Australian tax-domiciled.

Certified brands must also pledge to make commitments to upholding standards of both creative integrity and authenticity, as well as standards of social and environmental responsibility.

“More than a trademark, this is an opportunity to showcase the best of Australia’s fashion talent,” said Australian Fashion Council chief executive officer Leila Naja Hibri. “When Italian fashion is mentioned, we immediately visualize a distinct brand identity of quality and elegance. In a similar way, we have now identified four key pillars that distinguish Australia’s Fashion DNA: effortless style, raw nature, boundless optimism and fearless innovation. This, together with the trademark, will help us clearly articulate the unique creativity and the progressive social and environmental values of Australian fashion on the world’s fashion stage. The Australian Fashion trademark will be a driving force in building the industry’s growth trajectory to deliver substantial economic, social and environmental gains over the next 10 years.”

Alongside the trademark and campaign, the AFC unveiled a new Afterpay-sponsored report from Ernst & Young called “Fashion Evolution: From Farm to Industry,” that is modeled on four key policy asks of the next Australian government, pursuant to the results of the upcoming federal election on May 21. The AFC is asking the government to boost domestic and global demand to “Buy Australian” via the new trademark program and campaign; to build future manufacturing capability; to boost women’s job security, and to build a workable and sustainable circular economy across Australia’s clothing, uniforms and textiles supply chain.

According to the report, the implementation of all policy recommendations would deliver an additional 10.8 billion Australian dollars, or $7.8 billion at current exchange, in economic gain over the next 10 years, to create a 38 billion Australian dollar, or $27 billion, industry by 2032, with an additional 86,000 jobs created. The industry’s contribution to GDP would, moreover, move from 1.5 percent in 2021 to 2.12 percent by 2032, a 41 percent increase over the decade.

In the short term, Australia’s fashion and textile sector has the potential to generate an additional 1.3 billion Australian dollars, or $932.7 million, in economic benefit. This includes 700 million Australian dollars, or $502 million, from additional investment; 500 million Australian dollars, or $359 million, in exports, and 100 million Australian dollars, or $72 million, in private consumption and government expenditure.

Ernst & Young’s first report for the AFC, “From High Fashion to High Vis,” released in May 2021, revealed that the Australian fashion and textiles sector contributes 27.2 billion Australian dollars, or $21 billion at May 2021 exchange, to the Australian economy, equal to 1.5 percent of GDP and had generated 7.2 billion Australian dollars, or $6 billion, in export revenue over the previous 12 months, more than double the value of Australia’s wine and beer exports. The report also identified that the sector employs 489,000 Australians (315,000 full-time), greater than the mining, utilities, or the arts and recreation industries, respectively, and equal to 3.8 percent of Australia’s labor market. Seventy-seven percent of the sector’s workforce is comprised of women, almost double the average percentage of women employed in other industries in Australia.

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Farfetch Celebrates Its Beauty Launch With a West Hollywood-style Party

Click here to read the full article. The historic Schindler House in West Hollywood was the site for the Farfetch Beauty launch party on Tuesday evening to celebrate the luxury fashion platform’s foray into beauty products. The British luxury fashion company, created in 2008 by Portuguese billionaire José Neves, acquired earlier this year Los Angeles cult beauty retailer Violet Grey with an eye on expanding into a new category. On April 20, Farfetch launched its beauty marketplace by posting more than 100 prestige beauty brands on its e-commerce platform. The brands cover skin care, makeup, hair, fragrance, bath and body, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Pitti Uomo Readies Summer Edition With Wales Bonner, Soulland, Ann Demeulemeester

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — The upcoming edition of Pitti Uomo indicates the menswear industry is moving to embrace the opportunities offered by the sector’s strong rebound, especially in key regions such as the U.S. and Europe. The showcase, which will run from June 14 to 17, is expected to attract around 640 exhibitors, 38 percent of which hail from abroad, offering a good mix of established names and up-and-coming talent. Of the total, 100 brands are joining the men’s fair for the first time.More from WWDParis Men's Fashion Week Fall 2022 InspirationsA Look Back at Pitti...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Fashion Group International Salutes Rising Star Award Winners

Click here to read the full article. A sellout crowd of 300-plus celebrated the winners of the Fashion Group International’s Rising Star awards Tuesday afternoon. While success is always welcome in life, never mind at awards events, lessons in adversity and perseverance took equal billing at the 26th annual event. Longevity, determination and reinvention were recurring messages throughout the luncheon at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Diesel Pre-Fall 2022 After FGI’s president and chief executive officer Maryanne Grisz welcomed attendees, Jason Wu kicked off the program by honoring...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
WWD

Valentino Garavani Turns 90; Giancarlo Giammetti Sends Wishes Through Letter to WWD

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — It may be hard to keep up with his many milestones and accolades after a lifelong career, but Valentino Garavani is marking yet another celebratory moment on Wednesday, turning 90 years old. The city of Voghera, Italy, where the couturier was born, is paying tribute to him with an exhibition of 50 of his storied designs, running from Wednesday to June 5 at the Teatro Sociale.More from WWDCelebrities in Pink at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of Ariana DeBose's StyleValentino Couture Spring 2022 The site-specific installation displays Valentino creations from the ’60s onward, including...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
WWD

Selfridges Teams With Jacquemus on Takeover Project ‘Le Bleu’

Click here to read the full article. British department store Selfridges is teaming with Jacquemus on a takeover project titled “Le Bleu” ahead of the summer. From May 3, the retailer’s The Corner Shop space on Oxford Street will be turned into a surrealist retail concept inspired by Simon Porte Jacquemus’ own bathroom.More from WWDFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021Backstage at Jacquemus RTW Spring 2021 The space will offer the brand’s bestselling Chiquito and Bambino bags in exclusive colorways; an exclusive range of hoodies, T-shirts and towels; the brand’s photography book, “Marseille Je T’aime,” and pieces from the Le Splash...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Government#Australian Economy#High Fashion#Australian Fashion#Wwd Australia#Australianfashion Org
WWD

Tabacaru Taps Into Growing Bridal Swim Market

Click here to read the full article. Consumers continue to dive into the growing swimwear industry, as retailers and brands adjust with niche product categories, such as bridal swimwear. At first glance, the client pool may seem small, but the opportunity isn’t.  “But bridal shopping is a whole different game,” Stefana Tabacaru, founder and creative director of Tabacaru Swim told WWD. The Los Angeles-based brand introduced its first bridal swim collection last month. More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritainePhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 CampaignThe Attico Launches Beachwear Capsule Collection “Brides have been doing everything under the sun...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Miaou Debuts Earth Day Corset Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Miaou’s Alexia Elkaim is a Francophile through and through.  Although she was raised in Los Angeles and schooled in New York, Paris is her birthplace and its influence seeps into everything she does. Even the brand’s name was taken from the French spelling of “meow.”More from WWDBurberry Paris Flagship on Rue Saint HonoréParis' Department Stores Put Gardens, Switzerland and Escapades in Christmas WindowsBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection When Elkaim travels back to Paris, she scours the markets of Montmartre in search of vintage elements to incorporate into her collection. Recently, the designer struck gold at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Meet the Speedy, 7,800 HP Superyacht That Thinks It’s a Ferrari

Click here to read the full article. Breathe the word “Superfast” in the company of any red-blooded car aficionado, and it’s guaranteed to conjure-up images of Ferrari’s classic 500 Superfast from the ‘60s and, more recently, the thundering V-12-engined 812 Superfast. So, if you’re Italy’s AB Yachts and you’re looking to name your fastest, most thrilling yacht ever—the 68-mph, 7,800-horsepower, AB 100—you could do worse than christen it “Superfast.” The Viareggio-based yard—part of the NEXT Yacht Group—created this first AB 100 Superfast for a European client who, according to AB Yachts’ head of sales Giacomo Benelli, had an all-consuming passion for going...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Sourcing Journal

Lucky Brand Elevates Upcycled Garments with Lars Nord Studio

Click here to read the full article. Traditional denim brands are finding their footing in circular design. Lucky Brand is the latest to join the industry’s efforts to close the loop with a limited-edition collection of upcycled denim and vintage materials developed with the creative help of Lars Nord Studio. The New York City-based studio represents skilled tailors and provides design services for special projects. A mix of deadstock Lucky Brand garments and denim thrifted from New York’s Hudson Valley was used for most of the collection. Design-wise, the collection taps into ongoing trends for loose fits, handcrafted details and skin-baring statement...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Nordstrom’s New Game, CAA’s Latest Signing, a Fete for Farfetch

Click here to read the full article. INTO THE GAME: Nordstrom is getting sporty for its latest pop-up. The 17th iteration of the retailer’s Concepts @Nordstrom is a multibrand shop it’s calling Sports! The space features apparel, footwear and accessories for golf, tennis, running, training and cycling inspired by nostalgic sportswear.More from WWDPhotos from Farfetch's Spring 2022 Campaign31 Quirky Home Decor Items to Elevate WFH6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 2019 The mix will include exclusive capsules from Bogey Boys and Malbon Golf for the golf enthusiast; Full Court Sport, Lacoste, Palmes, Paterson and Reigning Champ for tennis; 2XU, District...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Klarna Elevates the Online Shopping Journey Through Virtual Shopping

Click here to read the full article. While consumers continue to shop online at great volume, in-store shopping remains the dominant channel — which, according to Klarna’s Shopping Pulse Report, is largely due to social interaction and a higher level of customer service. Now, having pinpointed the need for these interactions to provide consumers with more confidence in online shopping, Klarna is making moves to place human interaction at the center of the consumer’s shopping journey.More from WWDFront Row at Boss x Russell AthleticFront Row at Boss RTW Fall 2020Go East, Young Brand: European Fashion Looks to Former Soviet Bloc for...
INTERNET
WWD

WWD

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy