ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

Flood Warning issued for St. Charles by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: St. Charles The Flood...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: St. Tammany FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following county and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, St. Tammany and Washington. In southern Mississippi, Pearl River. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas from intense rainfall rates. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. A Flash Flood Warning may be required for the area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bogalusa, Covington, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Folsom, Sun, Bush and Enon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Iberville; Pointe Coupee; West Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana South Central Pointe Coupee Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3 to 5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Maringouin, Rosedale, Grosse Tete and Ramah. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 133 and 141. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...3-5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Iberia; St. Martin; St. Mary The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Iberia Parish in south central Louisiana North central St. Mary Parish in south central Louisiana Central St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 404 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jeanerette, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Iberia, St. Martinville, Jeanerette, Baldwin, Loreauville, Sorrel, Lydia, Lake Fausse Pointe and Charenton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Scott FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Missouri, including the following areas, Mississippi and Scott. * WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 323 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sikeston, Miner, Bertrand and Diehlstadt. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Winfield, MO
State
Louisiana State
State
Missouri State
City
Portage Des Sioux, MO
City
Clarksville, MO
City
Louisiana, MO
County
Saint Charles County, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Iberville, Livingston, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; Iberville; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist; West Baton Rouge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...NORTHERN ST. JAMES...SOUTHWESTERN WEST BATON ROUGE...SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND CENTRAL IBERVILLE PARISHES At 409 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Whitehall to near St. Gabriel to near Grosse Tete, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Reserve, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Addis, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Geismar, Garyville, Carville, Whitehall, Wallace, Edgard and Killian. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 137 and 144, and between mile markers 171 and 200. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Livingston, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist; West Baton Rouge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...NORTHERN ST. JAMES...SOUTHWESTERN WEST BATON ROUGE...SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND CENTRAL IBERVILLE PARISHES At 409 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Whitehall to near St. Gabriel to near Grosse Tete, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Reserve, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Addis, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Geismar, Garyville, Carville, Whitehall, Wallace, Edgard and Killian. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 137 and 144, and between mile markers 171 and 200. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mississippi FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Missouri, including the following areas, Mississippi and Scott. * WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 323 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sikeston, Miner, Bertrand and Diehlstadt. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Livingston; West Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 347 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Addis, Brusly, Gardere, Merrydale, Westminster, Brownfields, Inniswold, Village St. George, Shenandoah, Old Jefferson, Erwinville and Baton Rouge Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 142 and 168. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 9. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#St Charles#Mississippi River
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: East Carroll The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central East Carroll Parish in northeastern Louisiana * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 340 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Providence, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Transylvania around 405 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EAST CARROLL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Issaquena, Sharkey, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Issaquena; Sharkey; Yazoo The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Yazoo County in central Mississippi East central Issaquena County in west central Mississippi Southern Sharkey County in west central Mississippi * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 412 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Holly Bluff, or 7 miles southeast of Rolling Fork, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Holly Bluff around 420 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Satartia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARQUETTE AND NORTHEASTERN BARAGA COUNTIES At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near The Huron Islands, or 22 miles northeast of L`anse, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near The Huron Islands around 500 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Tammany Parish through 400 PM CDT At 340 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Lacombe, or 11 miles northwest of Slidell, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Slidell, Lacombe and Slidell Airport. This includes Interstate 12 between mile markers 66 and 80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chester, Hardeman, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chester; Hardeman; Madison The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Hardeman County in west Tennessee Southern Madison County in west Tennessee Southwestern Chester County in west Tennessee * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bemis, or over Jackson, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jackson, Henderson, Bolivar, Chickasaw State Forest, Chickasaw State Park, Silerton, Bemis, Masseyville, Cloverport, Mercer, Toone, Medon, Neely, Pinson, Pine Top, Westover, Madison Hall, Uptonville, Hickory Corners and Teague. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARQUETTE AND NORTHEASTERN BARAGA COUNTIES At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near The Huron Islands, or 22 miles northeast of L`anse, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near The Huron Islands around 500 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Aitkin; Carlton; Cass; Crow Wing; Itasca; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Itasca County in north central Minnesota Northern Aitkin County in east central Minnesota Central Cass County in north central Minnesota Southwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota Northwestern Carlton County in northeastern Minnesota Crow Wing County in east central Minnesota * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 318 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Meadowlands, to 7 miles northeast of Leader, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Meadowlands around 325 PM CDT. Pequot Lakes, Nisswa and Pine River around 335 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Canyon, Breezy Point, Crosslake, Cotton, Fifty Lakes, Emily and Outing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: West Carroll A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central West Carroll Parish through 415 PM CDT At 350 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oak Grove, or 10 miles west of Lake Providence, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central West Carroll Parish, including the following locations... Forest. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
WEST CARROLL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge, Iberville, West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Iberville; West Baton Rouge A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of West Baton Rouge, central Iberville and southwestern East Baton Rouge Parishes through 400 PM CDT At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grosse Tete, or 8 miles west of Port Allen, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and torrential rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Addis, Brusly, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Ramah, Erwinville and Gardere. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 134 and 155. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson and west central Madison Counties through 515 PM EDT At 438 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles south of Monticello, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cody, Casa Blanco, Lamont, Waukeenah, Capps, Wacissa, Lois, Lloyd, Wacissa Springs, Nash, Thomas City and Drifton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Iberville A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...NORTHERN ST. JAMES...SOUTHWESTERN WEST BATON ROUGE...SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND CENTRAL IBERVILLE PARISHES At 409 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Whitehall to near St. Gabriel to near Grosse Tete, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Reserve, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Addis, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Geismar, Garyville, Carville, Whitehall, Wallace, Edgard and Killian. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 137 and 144, and between mile markers 171 and 200. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Calloway by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calloway FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following area, southwestern Calloway county. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 357 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Murray, Hazel and Harris Grove. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy