Flood Warning issued for St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Livingston; West Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 347 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Addis, Brusly, Gardere, Merrydale, Westminster, Brownfields, Inniswold, Village St. George, Shenandoah, Old Jefferson, Erwinville and Baton Rouge Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 142 and 168. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 9. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO