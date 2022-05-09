ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, St. Louis by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 21:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:37:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Tammany The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 402 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Covington, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Covington, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Folsom and Lacombe. This includes Interstate 12 between mile markers 54 and 71. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; St. James The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 344 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Sorrento, Port Vincent, Geismar, Prairieville, Belle Rose and Convent. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 169 and 186. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: St. Tammany FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following county and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, St. Tammany and Washington. In southern Mississippi, Pearl River. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas from intense rainfall rates. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. A Flash Flood Warning may be required for the area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bogalusa, Covington, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Folsom, Sun, Bush and Enon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Iberville, Livingston, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; Iberville; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist; West Baton Rouge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...NORTHERN ST. JAMES...SOUTHWESTERN WEST BATON ROUGE...SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND CENTRAL IBERVILLE PARISHES At 409 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Whitehall to near St. Gabriel to near Grosse Tete, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Reserve, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Addis, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Geismar, Garyville, Carville, Whitehall, Wallace, Edgard and Killian. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 137 and 144, and between mile markers 171 and 200. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Scott FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Missouri, including the following areas, Mississippi and Scott. * WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 323 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sikeston, Miner, Bertrand and Diehlstadt. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARQUETTE AND NORTHEASTERN BARAGA COUNTIES At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near The Huron Islands, or 22 miles northeast of L`anse, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near The Huron Islands around 500 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bollinger, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Bollinger; Perry FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN BOLLINGER AND SOUTHWESTERN PERRY COUNTIES At 339 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area earlier this afternoon. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell with those storms. While heavy rain has moved out of the area, flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Perryville, Marble Hill, Patton, Alliance, Sedgewickville, Silver Lake and Glenallen. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Henry; Weakley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Weakley and western Henry Counties through 445 PM CDT At 413 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cottage Grove, or 11 miles northwest of Paris, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Paris, Cottage Grove, Routon, Puryear, Henry, Jones Mill, Foundry Hill, Crossland, Como, Mill Creek, Osage, Van Dyke, Whitlock, Porter Court and Conyersville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, TN
#Flood#Meramec River
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Livingston, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist; West Baton Rouge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...NORTHERN ST. JAMES...SOUTHWESTERN WEST BATON ROUGE...SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND CENTRAL IBERVILLE PARISHES At 409 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Whitehall to near St. Gabriel to near Grosse Tete, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Reserve, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Addis, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Geismar, Garyville, Carville, Whitehall, Wallace, Edgard and Killian. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 137 and 144, and between mile markers 171 and 200. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Livingston; West Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 347 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Addis, Brusly, Gardere, Merrydale, Westminster, Brownfields, Inniswold, Village St. George, Shenandoah, Old Jefferson, Erwinville and Baton Rouge Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 142 and 168. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 9. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wheeler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Dodge, northeastern Telfair and west central Wheeler Counties through 545 PM EDT At 512 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Scotland, or over McRae, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include McRae, Alamo, Helena, Scotland, Jay Bird Springs, Achord and Little Ocmulgee State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DODGE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mississippi FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Missouri, including the following areas, Mississippi and Scott. * WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 323 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sikeston, Miner, Bertrand and Diehlstadt. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson and west central Madison Counties through 515 PM EDT At 438 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles south of Monticello, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cody, Casa Blanco, Lamont, Waukeenah, Capps, Wacissa, Lois, Lloyd, Wacissa Springs, Nash, Thomas City and Drifton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Aitkin; Carlton; Cass; Crow Wing; Itasca; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Itasca County in north central Minnesota Northern Aitkin County in east central Minnesota Central Cass County in north central Minnesota Southwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota Northwestern Carlton County in northeastern Minnesota Crow Wing County in east central Minnesota * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 318 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Meadowlands, to 7 miles northeast of Leader, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Meadowlands around 325 PM CDT. Pequot Lakes, Nisswa and Pine River around 335 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Canyon, Breezy Point, Crosslake, Cotton, Fifty Lakes, Emily and Outing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chester, Hardeman, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chester; Hardeman; Madison The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Hardeman County in west Tennessee Southern Madison County in west Tennessee Southwestern Chester County in west Tennessee * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bemis, or over Jackson, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jackson, Henderson, Bolivar, Chickasaw State Forest, Chickasaw State Park, Silerton, Bemis, Masseyville, Cloverport, Mercer, Toone, Medon, Neely, Pinson, Pine Top, Westover, Madison Hall, Uptonville, Hickory Corners and Teague. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garvin, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Garvin; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Garvin, southwestern Seminole, northwestern Pontotoc and south central Pottawatomie Counties through 430 PM CDT At 400 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northeast of Stratford, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ada, Stratford, Konawa, Byng and Francis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARQUETTE AND NORTHEASTERN BARAGA COUNTIES At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near The Huron Islands, or 22 miles northeast of L`anse, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near The Huron Islands around 500 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge, Iberville, West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Iberville; West Baton Rouge A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of West Baton Rouge, central Iberville and southwestern East Baton Rouge Parishes through 400 PM CDT At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grosse Tete, or 8 miles west of Port Allen, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and torrential rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Addis, Brusly, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Ramah, Erwinville and Gardere. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 134 and 155. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardeman, Haywood, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hardeman; Haywood; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hardeman, southeastern Haywood and southwestern Madison Counties through 445 PM CDT At 411 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mercer, or 13 miles northwest of Chickasaw State Forest, moving south at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bolivar, Pocahontas, Cloverport, Mercer, Middleton, Toone, Hornsby, Hickory Valley, Saulsbury, Rogers Springs, Neely, Lisbon, Vildo, Middleburg, Hatchie, Uptonville, Lacy, Teague, Hebron and Denmark. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Iberville A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...NORTHERN ST. JAMES...SOUTHWESTERN WEST BATON ROUGE...SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND CENTRAL IBERVILLE PARISHES At 409 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Whitehall to near St. Gabriel to near Grosse Tete, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Reserve, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Addis, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Geismar, Garyville, Carville, Whitehall, Wallace, Edgard and Killian. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 137 and 144, and between mile markers 171 and 200. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA

