ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

No. 15 Women’s Golf Prepares for Regional Action

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
KBTX.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN, Tenn. – The No. 15 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to compete at the Franklin Regional May 9-11 at the par-72, 6,450-yard Vanderbilt Legends Club. “We are really excited to get to Nashville,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We have gotten a lot accomplished in the three weeks...

www.kbtx.com

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Trio of Aggies earn All-Conference honors

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M softball’s Haley Lee landed a spot on the All-Southeastern Conference First Team while Makinzy Herzog and Katie Dack earned second-team honors, the league announced Friday. Lee becomes the fourth Aggie to earn first-team recognition while Herzog is repeating as an All-SEC honoree. Dack is...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Fairchild wins silver, six Aggies advance to finals

OXFORD, Mississippi -- Texas A&M women’s javelin thrower Katelyn Fairchild won silver with a toss of 172-5/52.55m, while six Aggies advanced to Saturday’s finals Thursday night on day one of the Southeastern Conference Championships at the Ole Miss Track & Field Complex. After sitting through a near two-hour...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies ink Andersson Garcia

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball signed former Mississippi State forward and physical rebounder Andersson Garcia to its 2022-23 roster. During his two seasons in Starkville, Garcia appeared in 44 games and made three starts while averaging 3.8 points and 3.5 rebounds. Last season, he averaged 4.3 points and 4.2 rebounds.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Arizona State
Franklin, TN
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Franklin, TN
City
Nashville, TN
KBTX.com

Aggie duo earns Academic All-District recognition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball standouts Jacob Palisch and Jordan Thompson were selected to the Academic All-District 7 Team presented by CoSIDA. Palisch has pitched in 20 games out of the bullpen for the Maroon & White, logging a 4-3 record with four saves, a 3.11 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 37.2 innings. He owns a 6.71 K-to-BB ratio. In 11 SEC appearances, the Richardson, Texas product is 2-2 with three saves, a 2.88 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 25.0 innings. He earned Perfect Game National Pitcher of the Week and Collegiate Baseball Player of the Week following his stellar performance in two outings against No. 3 Arkansas.
RICHARDSON, TX
KBTX.com

Bultman Named to ISCA Hall of Fame

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving head coach Steve Bultman was inducted into the International Swimming Coaches Association Hall of Fame as one of six members of the Class of 2020/2021. Bultman is one of the nation’s most respected and innovative swim coaches, a two-time U.S. Olympic Team coach and has overseen one of the most dramatic rises to power in college swimming history since taking over at A&M in 1999.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Add Prep Standout Eloise Descheneaux for 2022 Campaign

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M soccer team fortified its offensive arsenal with the addition of Eloise Descheneaux, a forward from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, head coach G Guerrieri announced Thursday. ”I’m looking forward to having Eloise in Aggieland,” Guerrieri said. “She is a very serious student...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Park, Slaughter Lead Aggies to Stunning Comeback at NCAA Regional

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Texas A&M women’s golfer Jennie Park finished runner-up at the NCAA Franklin Regional and Zoe Slaughter tied for the fourth-lowest round in program history on Wednesday to lead the team to a stunning six-stroke comeback, propelling the No. 15 Aggies to their first NCAA Championship berth since 2015.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
KBTX.com

Park’s 66 Keeps Texas A&M in the Hunt at NCAA Regional

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Texas A&M women’s golfer Jennie Park stood in sole possession of first place after posting a 6-under 66 in round two and has the Aggies in fifth place at the NCAA Franklin Regional at the Vanderbilt Legends Club. Park (69-66—135) continued her excellent play, knocking...
FRANKLIN, TN
KBTX.com

Early offense propels Florida past Aggies, 4-1

GAINESVILLE, Florida -- The Texas A&M softball team (29-26) was unable to overcome early runs tacked on the board by No. 12 Florida (42-15) Wednesday night, dropping its second-round Southeastern Conference Tournament game to the Gators, 4-1. Left-handed hurler Emiley Kennedy shut Florida down in 4.2 innings of relief work, fanning three while not allowing a run. Offensively, sophomore Trinity Cannon picked up where she left off last night with her 11th multi-hit game of the year.
GAINESVILLE, FL
KBTX.com

Diarra commits to UConn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M guard Hassan Diarra announced on Wednesday that he’s committed to play for UConn. Diarra played two seasons for Texas A&M before entering the transfer portal. The Queens, New York native played in all 40 games making 3 starts this past year. He averaged 6.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. Most notably, Diarra hit a game-winning three-pointer in overtime against Florida to open the postseason which sparked the Aggies’ run to the SEC Tournament championship game. He also hit a game-winning three-pointer early in the season against ACU. Texas A&M made it to the NIT champions game, playing a program-high 40 games in 2021-22, and tying a program-best 27 wins.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Nationally ranked Aggies take on the Southeastern Conference

OXFORD, Mississippi -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams look to contend for titles at the Southeastern Conference Championships, beginning May 12-14 at the Ole Miss Track & Field Complex. “The is the best track & field meet in the country every year and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Texas A M#Ncaa Championships#The Franklin Regional May#Vanderbilt Legends Club#Franklin Regional#Aggies#The Lineup Chadwell
KBTX.com

Normangee strikes gold twice at UIL State Track Meet so far on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Nearly two dozen Brazos Valley high school athletes are chasing medals at the 2A/5A portion of the UIL State Track meet Friday. In the 5A boys high jump Nate Figgers looking to become the first state champion in track in Rudder High School history. Comes up an inch short. Claims silver with a mark of 6 feet 7 inches.
NORMANGEE, TX
KBTX.com

2022 Spring Commencement Features 71 Student-Athletes

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M 2022 Spring Commencement will feature 71 student-athletes from 15 sports at Reed Arena from May 12-14. A total of 62 student-athletes are set to earn bachelor’s degrees, with nine scheduled to obtain their master’s. Men’s track & field led the way with 10 graduates followed by equestrian which boasts nine.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Boston University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KBTX.com

The Cavalry FC sign another regiment of strong recruits

BRYAN, Texas -- The Cavalry continues to add more pieces to their ever-improving roster. This time the club welcomes two pairs of teammates from Northeast Texas Community College and the University of Charleston and a defenseman from the University of Pittsburgh. The Cavalry FC welcomes a redshirt junior defender at...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

B/CS Chamber in DC: Improved transportation options

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley is located near the biggest cities in the State of Texas, but there isn’t a direct, easy path for people to get to from Houston, Austin or Dallas. That’s why the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce delegation continues pushing for improved transportation...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy