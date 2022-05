COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball standouts Jacob Palisch and Jordan Thompson were selected to the Academic All-District 7 Team presented by CoSIDA. Palisch has pitched in 20 games out of the bullpen for the Maroon & White, logging a 4-3 record with four saves, a 3.11 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 37.2 innings. He owns a 6.71 K-to-BB ratio. In 11 SEC appearances, the Richardson, Texas product is 2-2 with three saves, a 2.88 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 25.0 innings. He earned Perfect Game National Pitcher of the Week and Collegiate Baseball Player of the Week following his stellar performance in two outings against No. 3 Arkansas.

