ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brecksville, OH

OHSAA Baseball Postseason Bracket is Announced

By Admin
amherststeelecomets.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the OHSAA and Northeast District Athletic Board announced the Baseball Tournament Brackets. The...

amherststeelecomets.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

The University of Akron Athletics unveils new logo

AKRON, Ohio — The University of Akron Department of Athletics unveiled a new logo Monday, describing it as "a modern, stylized A". "One of the significant recommendations of last year's University-wide Athletics Working Group—whose members included student-athletes, faculty, staff, alumni and community representatives—was to streamline UA's athletic branding, which had become a jumble of no fewer than eight logos." said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Charles Guthrie, "This new approach simplifies and aligns our identity across all settings, makes a statement about who we are, and will increase the impact of the Akron Athletics brand."
AKRON, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies softball falls to Florida in SEC tournament

The Fightin’ Texas Aggies softball team took the field in Gainesville, Florida for the second night in a row on Wednesday. They advanced through the first round with a victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday night, and took the field in Gainesville against the hosting Florida Gators in the second round with eyes on an extended run. Unfortunately for the A&M ladies, the night would belong to the Gators. A double steal in the bottom of the first put Florida on the board, with the first of three runs that would cross the plate in the frame. The Lady Gators would add another run in the bottom of the second on a Hannah Adams single, and would score no more, but they wouldn’t require the insurance. The Aggie ladies managed only a single 6th inning run, on a mere three hits, and Florida took the game. The loss eliminates A&M from the SEC tournament, and the Aggies will await their NCAA tournament fate.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Brecksville, OH
Education
City
Brecksville, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Brunswick, OH
Education
City
Brunswick, OH
Brunswick, OH
Sports
Brecksville, OH
Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Hometown’s Own: Lou Maglio

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – What’s the best place to live and raise a family in Northeast Ohio? As we are finding out here this month, there is no shortage of great options. But if you ask FOX 8 News anchor Lou Maglio, the pick is clear. He loves his hometown of Westlake. He was live […]
WESTLAKE, OH
The Times-Reporter

Lake Center Christian guard commits to Golden Eagles

Kent State University at Tuscarawas is announcing the signing of a 2022 Lake Center Christian High School senior to their basketball team. On Monday, Ethan Bower signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the Golden Eagles. Bower, primarily a point guard/shooting guard, was a four-year letterwinner for the...
TUSCARAWAS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy