The Washington Nationals have made some costly mistakes in games this season. It is not only fielding errors, but also baserunning mistakes, missing your cut-off man, and sundry mental mistakes. The team is 0-14 when they commit a defensive error in the game. Also, the Nats have lost seven runners thrown out at home which is tied for the most in the Majors.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO