Trailer stolen from Christian Fellowship Church

PADUCAH – A Metropolis, Illinois man has been charged with first-degree robbery after allegedly using a shovel to rob the FNB Bank in Lone Oak. According to a news release from the McCracken County Sherrif’s Office, the FNB Bank’s Lone Oak Office reported a bank robbery at approximately 9:06 a.m. Tuesday. The bank reported an older black male had entered the bank carrying a shovel and demanding the teller give him the money from the drawer. The suspect allegedly fled the bank after being given a sum of money.

METROPOLIS, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO