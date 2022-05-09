ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, KY

Trailer stolen from Christian Fellowship Church

westkentuckystar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA utility trailer was stolen from Christian Fellowship Church late...

www.westkentuckystar.com

westkentuckystar.com

Marshall County man charged with burglary, trespassing

A Marshall County man was charged in connection to reports of trespassing and burglary. Benton police went to a home on Joe Creason Drive and found James Shock Jr. in the back yard. He was detained and reportedly admitted to entering several homes. The victim told authorities Shock had taken...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Thebes man charged with murder in Alexander County

ULLIN, Ill. (KBSI) – A Thebes man faces a first degree murder charge in connection with a homicide that happened on May 5. Auston May, 30, of Thebes faces a charge of first degree murder (Class X Felony). Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 was requested...
THEBES, IL
thunderboltradio.com

Arrest Made in Theft of Over $4,800 in Merchandise from Wal-Mart

A Union City man has been arrested for the reported theft of over $4,800 in merchandise from Wal-Mart, on West Reelfoot Avenue. 72 year old Lindsey Keith Tays, of Mockingbird Drive, was taken into custody on May 7th on charges of theft of property over $1,000. Wal-Mart security officials told...
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon, May 11. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Highway 25 in Stoddard County, just two miles south of Dexter. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP),...
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

State police to honor fallen troopers next week

Kentucky State Police will perform memorial services and place wreaths in honor of fallen troopers during National Police Memorial Week. Monday at 4 pm, a wreath will be laid at Post 1 in honor of 23-year-old Trooper Eric Chrisman and 31-year-old Trooper Cameron Ponder. Chrisman was fatally injured in a...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

McCracken SO: Suspect in custody for Loan Oak bank robbery

PADUCAH – A Metropolis, Illinois man has been charged with first-degree robbery after allegedly using a shovel to rob the FNB Bank in Lone Oak. According to a news release from the McCracken County Sherrif’s Office, the FNB Bank’s Lone Oak Office reported a bank robbery at approximately 9:06 a.m. Tuesday. The bank reported an older black male had entered the bank carrying a shovel and demanding the teller give him the money from the drawer. The suspect allegedly fled the bank after being given a sum of money.
METROPOLIS, IL
wish989.com

Missing Woman Found Dead in Carbondale Home Monday

CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police Thursday announced that the discovery of a dead woman Monday at a home in the 400 block of East College Street is 39-year-old Ashley Curtis. Police have been investigating the whereabouts of Curtis since she was reported missing on Tuesday, May 3. She was last seen on Sunday, May 1 in the 400 block of East College Street.
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Fake jewelry for gas money scam reported in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is warning the community about a scam reported at local gas stations in recent weeks. The sheriff's office says the scam has been reported in two separate instances so far. Victims told deputies they were approached at area gas stations...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFVS12

Paducah bank robbery suspect arrested, identified

A child was freed from a drain in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Marion police are warning residents of recent scams in the area. Crews responded to a fire in the home of a basement on the 1500 block of Themis Street in Cape Girardeau Tuesday night. 2 arrested in connection with...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Daily Register

Two arrested on drug charges in Chester

Two Southern Illinois residents were arrested on drug charges Friday, May 6, after a joint investigation by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office and Chester Police Department. According to police, Tracy Jany, 52, of Chester and Craig Whittington, 54, of Willisville were taken into custody Friday following a search of Jany's home on the 700 block of West Oak Street in Chester.
CHESTER, IL
cilfm.com

Names of victims released in Rockwood fire

ROCKWOOD, Ill. (WJPF) – Authorities have released the names of the people who died Saturday in a house fire in Jackson County . The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Jackson and Cynthia Clendenin died as a result of the fire Saturday evening. When firefighters arrived a the rural Rockwood home, it was completely engulfed by the flames.
ROCKWOOD, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah Police honor fallen officers as part of National Police Officer's Week

On Friday, the Paducah Police Department, as part of National Police Officer's Week, placed flags on the graves of four fallen officers. Those officers honored were Cal Smith, James Phelps, William Romain and Willam Poore, who gave the ultimate sacrifice while protecting and serving the people of Paducah. The police...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in Cape Girardeau County. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a vehicle chase on Interstate 55 near the 113 mile marker. The chase ended on Hwy. D near County Road 454. That’s when a deputy was involved in an officer-involved shooting, according to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy was not injured. The suspect was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Police Called to Investigate Jewelry Theft from Business

Union City police were called to investigate the theft of jewelry from The Gallery, located on South First Street. Police reports said officers spoke with Stacy Jordan, the owner of the business, concerning three men who came into the store. Ms. Jordan said the men inquired about jewelry for sale.
UNION CITY, TN

