Trailer stolen from Christian Fellowship Church

A Marshall County man was charged in connection to reports of trespassing and burglary. Benton police went to a home on Joe Creason Drive and found James Shock Jr. in the back yard. He was detained and reportedly admitted to entering several homes. The victim told authorities Shock had taken...
ULLIN, Ill. (KBSI) – A Thebes man faces a first degree murder charge in connection with a homicide that happened on May 5. Auston May, 30, of Thebes faces a charge of first degree murder (Class X Felony). Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 was requested...
A Union City man has been arrested for the reported theft of over $4,800 in merchandise from Wal-Mart, on West Reelfoot Avenue. 72 year old Lindsey Keith Tays, of Mockingbird Drive, was taken into custody on May 7th on charges of theft of property over $1,000. Wal-Mart security officials told...
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon, May 11. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Highway 25 in Stoddard County, just two miles south of Dexter. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP),...
Kentucky State Police will perform memorial services and place wreaths in honor of fallen troopers during National Police Memorial Week. Monday at 4 pm, a wreath will be laid at Post 1 in honor of 23-year-old Trooper Eric Chrisman and 31-year-old Trooper Cameron Ponder. Chrisman was fatally injured in a...
PADUCAH – A Metropolis, Illinois man has been charged with first-degree robbery after allegedly using a shovel to rob the FNB Bank in Lone Oak. According to a news release from the McCracken County Sherrif’s Office, the FNB Bank’s Lone Oak Office reported a bank robbery at approximately 9:06 a.m. Tuesday. The bank reported an older black male had entered the bank carrying a shovel and demanding the teller give him the money from the drawer. The suspect allegedly fled the bank after being given a sum of money.
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police Thursday announced that the discovery of a dead woman Monday at a home in the 400 block of East College Street is 39-year-old Ashley Curtis. Police have been investigating the whereabouts of Curtis since she was reported missing on Tuesday, May 3. She was last seen on Sunday, May 1 in the 400 block of East College Street.
A child was freed from a drain in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Marion police are warning residents of recent scams in the area. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the man accused of robbing the FNB Bank on was taken into custody in Metropolis, Illinois on Tuesday afternoon, May 10.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is warning the community about a scam reported at local gas stations in recent weeks. The sheriff's office says the scam has been reported in two separate instances so far. Victims told deputies they were approached at area gas stations...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — The Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man who was shot by a deputy Wednesday, and says the man has died of his injuries. Investigators have identified the man as James Brian Langley. The sheriff's office claims Langley...
A child was freed from a drain in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Marion police are warning residents of recent scams in the area. Crews responded to a fire in the home of a basement on the 1500 block of Themis Street in Cape Girardeau Tuesday night.
Two Southern Illinois residents were arrested on drug charges Friday, May 6, after a joint investigation by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office and Chester Police Department. According to police, Tracy Jany, 52, of Chester and Craig Whittington, 54, of Willisville were taken into custody Friday following a search of Jany's home on the 700 block of West Oak Street in Chester.
ROCKWOOD, Ill. (WJPF) – Authorities have released the names of the people who died Saturday in a house fire in Jackson County . The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Jackson and Cynthia Clendenin died as a result of the fire Saturday evening. When firefighters arrived a the rural Rockwood home, it was completely engulfed by the flames.
On Friday, the Paducah Police Department, as part of National Police Officer's Week, placed flags on the graves of four fallen officers. Those officers honored were Cal Smith, James Phelps, William Romain and Willam Poore, who gave the ultimate sacrifice while protecting and serving the people of Paducah. The police...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in Cape Girardeau County. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a vehicle chase on Interstate 55 near the 113 mile marker. The chase ended on Hwy. D near County Road 454. That’s when a deputy was involved in an officer-involved shooting, according to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy was not injured. The suspect was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
The disaster response group God’s Pit Crew will hold a press conference today to announce a partnership to build new homes for tornado survivors in Marshall County and Dawson Springs. God’s Pit Crew will partner with Kentucky Dream Center, Community Foundation of West Kentucky, Giving University of California and...
Union City police were called to investigate the theft of jewelry from The Gallery, located on South First Street. Police reports said officers spoke with Stacy Jordan, the owner of the business, concerning three men who came into the store. Ms. Jordan said the men inquired about jewelry for sale.
