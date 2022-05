Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach has announced that Eunice Figueros, BSN, RN, PHN, RNFA, CNOR, has been named 2022 Nurse of the Year. Nominated for her clinical excellence, compassionate care and patient advocacy, Eunice was selected as Nurse of the Year for going above and beyond in her role as a Clinical Nurse III in Hoag Hospital Newport Beach’s Main Operating Room. She is the first in line to assist the main surgeon on cases in the OR and is knowledgeable in all specialties.

