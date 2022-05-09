ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akwesasne, NY

Border patrol: Human smuggler knew passengers couldn’t swim

By Mike Hoey
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278ktX_0fXIzF9n00

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (AP) — Federal authorities say a boat operator knew his passengers could not swim when he abandoned six Indian nationals on a sinking boat during a failed smuggling attempt across the frigid Saint Regis River into northern New York.

U.S. citizen Brian Lazore was ordered held without bail last week on smuggling charges. His defense attorney, Gabrielle DiBella, told The Associated Press that Lazore is “presumed to be innocent until proven guilty.” Authorities spotted the boat April 28 after it left a hotel in Cornwall, Ontario. Lazore and the six passengers were treated for hypothermia and then arrested.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said this week that the sinking boat had no safety equipment of any kind on board, including life preservers. The six abandoned passengers are all between the ages of 19 and 21; they’re charged with improper entry.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Police take part in Orange County drug raids

WASHINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple police agencies executed search warrants during drug raids in Orange County early Friday. It happened at homes on Route 110 and Donna Lane in the town of Washington. The Vermont State Police along with federal agents took part. Authorities released few details other than it...
ORANGE COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Police: Vermont man hit teen with truck, attempts to dump body

A 20-year-old Vermont man faces multiple charges after he allegedly struck another person with his truck and tried to leave their body in a remote ravine, police said. Investigators with Vermont State Police said Parker Clark, of Craftsbury, is being held without bail following the incident Monday night. He will face charges of attempted second-degree murder, driving under the influence and gross negligent operation with serious bodily injury resulting.
CRAFTSBURY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ontario, NY
City
Cornwall, NY
City
Akwesasne, NY
WIBX 950

State Police: Fatal Crash in Queensbury Under Investigation

Authorities are investigating an accident that killed a Washington county on Monday afternoon. The New York State Police says troopers were called to the scene at approximately 3:20pm on May 9, 2022 for a report of a collision. Police say 53-year-old Kelly J. Burke of Granville, New York left the...
QUEENSBURY, NY
mynbc5.com

Emergency crews in Vermont hike steep terrain to contain forest fire

RICHMOND, Vt. — Emergency crews on Wednesday contained a multi-acre forest fire in a densely-wooded area of Richmond. Members of the Richmond Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to Robbins Road just before 5 p.m. to battle the flames. The fire grew to roughly two acres before being contained, according to crew members.
RICHMOND, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Smuggling#Smuggler#Ap#Indian#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Child In Buffalo Was Infected With Mysterious, Deadly Hepatitis Virus

A one-year-old child was treated at Oishei Children's Hospital for a mysterious and deadly hepatitis outbreak that has been spreading across the United States. The Centers for Disease Control is investigating the possible hepatitis infections, including some here in New York State. The first outbreak occurred in Alabama in October of 2021. Five children, ages one to six years old, suffered from severe liver illness and failure. The virus has since spread to 109 children in 25 states, including New York State. The cause of the outbreak is currently unknown. The children have been affected severely with 90 percent being hospitalized and 14 percent needing liver transplants.
BUFFALO, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Knife threat, stolen truck and chase lands man behind bars

PLATTSBURGH | Authorities said a strong-armed robbery quickly led to a chase through Plattsburgh and Beekmantown before a local man was taken into custody on multiple charges May 11. New York State Police were called to an undisclosed location on Route 3 at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after Dennis J....
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested in West Fairlee

WEST FAIRLEE — A 40-year-old man is facing charges following an incident in West Fairlee yesterday. The incident took place at a home on Vermont Route 113 at around 4:45 p.m. Jesse Pease, of West Fairlee, was in violation of his court-ordered conditions of release and had an active...
WEST FAIRLEE, VT
WCAX

Police respond to New Hampshire shooting

COLUMBIA, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man faces charges after police say he fired a gun at two other people. It happened Thursday morning on Meriden Hill in the town of Columbia. New Hampshire State Police say Aron Theriault, 25, of Columbia, fired the handgun at the workers who were doing construction on a home. No one was injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy