Mariners Snap Rays' Winning Streak With Late Heroics in 2-1 Loss in 10 Innings

The Tampa Bay Rays were two outs away from a sweep over the Seattle Mariners, but an Abraham Toro home run tied the game in the ninth, and the Mariners won it 2-1 in 10 innings, snapping the Rays' six-game winning streak.

SEATTLE, Wash. — Those cute little ''Homecoming'' stories? Well, they don't always have a happy ending.

Tampa Bay Rays closer Andrew Kittredge, a Spokane, Wash., native who played in college baseball in Seattle at the University of Washington, had nearly four dozen friends and family in town all weekend for the Rays' series with the Seattle Mariners. He didn't get to pitch until Sunday, coming into the game in the bottom the eighth with the Rays nursing a one-run lead in a great pitcher's duel.

Kittredge has been great all year, already racking up two wins and four saves, and he was even very good on Sunday. But he made one mistake, a hanging slider to Seattle third baseman Abraham Toro with one out in the ninth inning that Toro smacked into the right field seats.

That tied the game, and the Mariners then scored in the wonky bottom of the 10th, winning 2-1 on a Ty France single off of Matt Wisler.

The loss snapped the Rays' six-game road winning streak and slowed their momentum a bit. Two outs away from a sweep, they couldn't finish it off.

"I was just being aggressive, but I left a slider up there,'' Kittredge said. "I was trusting my stuff, trying to finish up a ballgame. I felt great, my stuff was good, it was just that one pitch that got me. When you feel good about your stuff, it's even tougher to swallow.''

It was a tough way to lose a terrific ballgame. The two starting pitchers, Tampa Bay's Ryan Yarbrough and Seattle rookie George Kirby, who was making his major-league debut, both came and went without allowing a run, Yarbrough through five innings and Kirby through six.

Yarbrough, who gave up five runs in the first inning of his debut on Tuesday in Oakland, was a completely different pitcher on Sunday. He had all of his pitches working and allowed just four hits and a walk through five. It was a complete flip from his first start.

"I wanted to get some rhythm going, and I felt 100 percent better (than the first outing),'' Yarbrough said. "It was definitely a step in the right direction and something we can build off of. I thought we had a good pitch mix, and I definitely want that to carry over.

Kirby, who was pitching in Double-A Arkansas before getting called up but is the Mariners' top pitching prospect, left after six innings. He allowed just four hits, too, striking out seven with high-90s velocity, and not walking anyone.

"He definitely had some adrenaline going. His heater was playing up, and that's all I really saw,'' said Rays third baseman Taylor Walls. "He did a good job keep us off-balance. Obviously, six innings, and we couldn't put up a run against him.''

Ralph Garza Jr. and Jason Adam threw hitless innings in the sixth and seventh for the Rays to keep the game scoreless.

There weren't any runs until the top of the eighth, when Manuel Margot, who might be the hottest player in baseball this week, ripped a 396-foot home run to left field on the third pitch from reliever Erik Swanson. Margot is 13-for-28 since last Sunday, with three home runs and 13 RBIs.

Kittredge gave up a couple of soft singles in the eighth inning but got Eugenio Suarez on a tapper back to the mound to end the inning. He got a two-pitch ground ball from Jesse Winker to start the ninth, but then Toro hit his homer on the second pitch he saw. Kittredge got the next two outs on three pitches, sending the game to extra innings.

The Rays started the 10th with Ji-Man Choi on second base, but couldn't get him in. Harold Ramirez grounded out to shortstop, Francisco Mejia flew out to deep right and pinch-hitter Yandy Diaz struck out.

The Mariners bunted designated runner Jarred Kelenic over to third, and Rays manager Kevin Cash opted to intentionally walk Adam Frazier. But Ty France ended the game with a solid single to deep left field to give the Mariners the 2-1 win. It snapped their six-game losing streak.

‘’We’ve played really good baseball over the last six or seven days, and even today. But one run generally doesn’t get it done,'' Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "Their guy (Kirby) was just outstanding. I’m guessing his mom (Linda, who was in attendance) is pretty happy.

"We just came up a little short. They moved the runner (in the 10th inning) and we weren’t able to move him. Frazier is just a heavy contact guy. And then with France, we know that he’s a really good hitter but we were hoping the righty could get a swing and miss or a ground ball.''

Cash isn't worried about Kittredge and the homer. He knows what he has in the veteran reliever, and one pitch doesn't define anything. Life goes on, starting in Anaheim, Calif., on Monday night, when the Rays start a three-game series with Joe Maddon's Los Angeles Angels.

“Kitt, he bounces back as good as anybody in baseball,'' Cash said. "He’s been really good for us and he will continue to be. It happens.''

