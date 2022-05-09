Son arrested after father fatally shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A father has died following a shooting in Newport News Sunday evening.

Around 8:09 p.m., Newport News police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of 73rd Street.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man outside suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The man was identified as 48-year-old Nasombia Jamar Richardson, of Newport News.

According to police, the shooting was domestic-related, and the relationship between the two was father and son.

27-year-old Gabriel Maliq Sanders-Richardson, of Newport News, was arrested in connection with this incident. He is charged with one count each: second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.

