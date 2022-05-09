Sources: Warriors assistant Mike Brown named new head coach of the Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KXTL) — Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown will become the next head coach of the Sacramento Kings.

According to multiple sources, Brown has agreed to a four-year deal with the Kings to become the 21 st head coach in the Sacramento era, and the 11 th since Rick Adelman, who last coached the team to a playoff appearance back in 2006.

Brown, 52, has served as an associate head coach on Steve Kerr’s staff since 2016. He will continue to remain with Golden State through their playoff run.

The Warriors lead the Memphis Grizzlies 2-1 in their playoff series with Game 4 on Monday.

Brown has held head coaching positions including two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as the Los Angeles Lakers. He has a 347-216 head coaching record in the NBA.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.