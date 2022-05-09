Sailor found dead aboard USS Bataan in April

NORFOLK, Va. - A sailor was found dead aboard the USS Bataan.

Aviation Ordnance Airman Apprentice Amare Long was assigned to the USS Bataan in Norfolk. LCDR Fischer confirmed to News 3 that Long was found dead aboard the ship on April 18.

"Our thoughts go out to his family and shipmates during this incredibly difficult period, and we would ask that their privacy be respected at this time,” LCDR Fisher stated.

According to the Navy Times , Long enlisted in August 2020 and Bataan was his first command following “A” school.

They say he was the first recipient of a scholarship that sent Hampton Roads, Virginia, residents to a University of North Carolina summer basketball camp, according to an April 26 Facebook post by the scholarship group.

This news follows reports of three sailors from the USS George Washington aircraft carrier were found dead in less than one week. The three sailors died by suicide. Local Navy officials say there have been seven deaths reported in the last year along with the three recent suicides, which have people very concerned.

