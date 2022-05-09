ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Sailor found dead aboard USS Bataan in April

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ufU76_0fXIxovW00

NORFOLK, Va. - A sailor was found dead aboard the USS Bataan.

Aviation Ordnance Airman Apprentice Amare Long was assigned to the USS Bataan in Norfolk. LCDR Fischer confirmed to News 3 that Long was found dead aboard the ship on April 18.

"Our thoughts go out to his family and shipmates during this incredibly difficult period, and we would ask that their privacy be respected at this time,” LCDR Fisher stated.

According to the Navy Times , Long enlisted in August 2020 and Bataan was his first command following “A” school.

They say he was the first recipient of a scholarship that sent Hampton Roads, Virginia, residents to a University of North Carolina summer basketball camp, according to an April 26 Facebook post by the scholarship group.

This news follows reports of three sailors from the USS George Washington aircraft carrier were found dead in less than one week. The three sailors died by suicide. Local Navy officials say there have been seven deaths reported in the last year along with the three recent suicides, which have people very concerned.

Related: Local Sailors have questions after 3 suicides onboard USS George Washington

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
George Washington, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
13News Now

Norfolk police: Man found shot to death in Bay View

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk say homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bay View section of the city. It was the third fatal shooting in less than nine hours in Hampton Roads and at least the fourth in just over 24 hours. The Norfolk Police...
NORFOLK, VA
Navy Times

Navy captain charged with ‘unlawful maiming’

A Navy captain was arrested May 4 in Virginia after he was charged with “unlawful maiming,” a felony, according to police and Navy officials. But few details were available this week regarding the circumstances around Capt. Dennis J. Turner’s arrest. Hampton Police spokesman Sgt. R.C. Williams would...
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Sailors#Uss Bataan#Hampton Roads#News 3#The Navy Times#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
13News Now

Norfolk shooting leaves man seriously injured

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story on crime levels across Hampton Roads that aired on May 6, 2022. The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries Wednesday night. A tweet from the department...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy