Viral video shows officers handcuffing driver at car meet-up

By Gretchen Kernbach, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An online video shows the JSO cracking down on a car meet-up.

You can see drivers being dragged out of their cars and handcuffed.

Action News Jax has been telling for months about these meet-ups that have resulted in illegal racing, damaged parking lots, and traffic jams.

The most recent viral video is in a parking lot outside Roses Discount Store on Lem Turner Road.

“I’ve been seeing it for a couple of years. Last night is the first night that I actually saw JSO do anything about it. They blocked all the entrances off,” a man who stays in the park next to Roses Discount Store said.

This man who wanted to stay anonymous said he stays in the park next to the store and sees car meet-ups often.

“It can be dangerous because you got that many cars. You never know what could happen,” he said.

The parking lot off Lem Turner is the scene of several viral videos overnight. Both show the JSO responding to the meet-up. One of them shows two officers pulling a driver out of his car and handcuffing him on the ground.

“If you come late enough and catch them on the right weekend, you can actually see them,” said a Roses employee.

She said she’s seen the meet-ups a number of times.

“They come here. They have rims and stuff and they like to meet up and burn rubber or spin out,” she said.

She also said sometimes these drivers can be a little reckless but they don’t bother anyone and aren’t violent.

Other store employees said drivers use their lot often for meet-ups like this.

Action News Jax first told you when the JSO issued a statement addressing car and motorcycle groups.

The JSO said it’s taking these events seriously and not tolerating this behavior, which by the video taken last night, is proving to be true.

We reached out to the JSO asking how many arrests they made if any, Saturday night.

We are waiting to hear back from them.

Philip
4d ago

Ahh yes stopping crime is wasting resources. By your logic, if any law being upheld is not regarding the shootings in Jax it is a waste of resources. Interesting stance. Idk about others but I have "adrenaline pumping fun" without putting others at risk or expecting the city to provide an outlet for me. Closing roads for your hobby is selfish and a crime. You go to where the activity is allowed. When I train with firearms do I just go out and decide to shoot wherever I like? No I go to a private ranges 45 minutes away or further . There are tracks an hour away they can goto. Letting them get away with this just teaches them that laws are not meant be followed, break the ones you can get away with as long as you get entertainment from it.

Reply
2
Florida man allegedly towed inner tube with a pickup truck, killing man riding on it

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of driving recklessly and towing an inner tube that killed an 18-year-old man who was on it, according to officials. Pensacola police announced Friday that they arrested Joseph Brooks Squirewell, 20, in connection with an incident at Maritime Park on April 30 that killed 18-year-old Christian Garner, according to WEAR-TV.
PENSACOLA, FL
Officials: Florida woman allegedly shot her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times, officials say. In a Facebook post, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on April 19 an animal enforcement officer visited the home of Jamie Lynn Kujawa, 37, after receiving a tip that a woman was possibly shooting her dogs with a BB gun. Witnesses told the officer that he heard a BB gun being fired and followed by dogs yelping. The witness told the officer they heard the BB gun fire about 15 times in a span of 30 to 45 minutes.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Woman says Jacksonville home was hit with barrage of bullets while she was sleeping

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A retired grandmother, who works part-time as a crossing guard, says nothing could have prepared her for what happened in her home Tuesday night. The woman, who News4JAX is not identifying for her safety, said her Northwest Jacksonville home was struck with a barrage of bullets. The headboard of her bed — exploded.
