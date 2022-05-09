ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Wayward barges could threaten Loudoun bridges

theburn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is monitoring not one, but two barges that broke loose from their moorings in the Potomac River and were — for a time — drifting downstream. The barges have reportedly gotten stuck...

www.theburn.com

Comments / 0

fox5dc.com

1 dead, 3 hurt in Alexandria vehicle crash

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Authorities say one person is dead and three others have been hospitalized after an early morning crash in Alexandria. Fairfax County police say the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at Manchester Lakes Boulevard and Beulah Street when the vehicle crashed into a pole. Officers say one female...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Reported armed robbery in Tysons leads to I-495 police pursuit

(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Fairfax County police were pulled into a chase on I-495 during rush hour after a reported armed robbery in Tysons yesterday afternoon (Wednesday). Two men and a woman allegedly stole several pairs of shoes from a person who had agreed to meet them to sell property in the 1900 block of Old Gallows Road around 5:30 p.m.
TYSONS, VA
SCDNReports

Truck Driver Mows Down Mailboxes and Trash Cans in Virginia Neighborhood.

Truck Driver Mows Down Mailboxes and Trash Cans in Virginia Neighborhood.MGN. Andrew Chapel Road, 5/10, 12:23 p.m. Deputy G.P. McCaulley investigated a hit and run of mailboxes and trash cans by a tractor-trailer. Other deputies were able to locate and stop the suspect's vehicle. The suspect was identified as Omar Francis, 42. He was released on a summons for hit and run.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Voice

1 Dead In Overnight Fairfax County Car Crash: Police

One person was killed in an overnight single-car crash in Fairfax County, according to authorities. The crash occurred at the intersection of Manchester Boulevard and Beulah Street in Franconia around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, Fairfax County Police said on Twitter. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene....
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
wmra.org

Two teens missing from Elkton

Two teenagers have been reported missing from Elkton. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Fourteen-year-old Ashlynn Bailey and 17-year-old Brooklyn Dovel have been missing from their Elkton home since May 8th and 9th, respectively. Ashlynn is white, has blonde hair and brown eyes, stands five-foot-three and weighs 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy blue skirt and t-shirt. Brooklyn is white, has brown hair and brown eyes, stands five-foot-six and weighs 215 pounds. She wears eyeglasses and requires medication, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports she may be in need of medical attention. The teens could be traveling in a black, four-door Nissan Kicks SUV.
ELKTON, VA
fox5dc.com

EXCLUSIVE: Narcotic sniffing dogs in Virginia get new purpose

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Several Virginia counties are giving their narcotic sniffing dogs a new job, now that they can no longer be used for seeking out marijuana. When marijuana became legal in the Commonwealth in 2021, it led to police departments no longer being able to use their narcotic-sniffing dogs for that purpose. So now, some of those dogs are being given a new job that will help keep communities safe.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Motorcyclist dies early Thursday morning in Fredericksburg

Early this morning, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the Fredericksburg Police E-911 Center was notified of a motorcycle accident in the 1300 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Patrol officers, the Fredericksburg Police Traffic Unit, and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit responded to investigate the incident. Lafayette Boulevard was closed in both directions for approximately five hours for law enforcement to perform their investigation.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

16-year-old, 1 other suspect wanted in deadly shooting of 18-year-old in Virginia

GAINESVILLE, Va. - Police are asking for the public's help finding two suspects in connections with a deadly shooting at a Virginia apartment complex. Prince William County Police said the shooting happened early Sunday morning near the Somerset Pointe Apartments located in the 14000 block of Deming Drive in Gainesville, Virginia. Police said the victim in the shooting was taken to an area hospital by an acquaintance, where he was later pronounced dead. Police identified the victim as Michael Arthur, 18, of Dumfries.
GAINESVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

VSP investigate a fatal accident in Fauquier County

Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a two vehicle fatal accident that occurred Sat. May 7 in Fauquier County. An email from Sergeant Brent Coffey confirms that Miss. Shenandoah County Fair 2015 and 2016’s Miss. Virginia Association of Fairs Pageant winner Jensen B. Hoover was killed in the accident.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Culpeper man charged with reckless driving in Orange County fatal crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County that occurred on Saturday at 9:50 a.m. A 2008 Ford F-350 was traveling south on Route 522 when it ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with a guardrail. The impact with guardrail caused the Ford to cross into the northbound lane and collide with a Chevrolet Silverado, which was traveling north.
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia man sentenced after having machine gun while distributing pot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - A Concord, Virginia man, who possessed a fully automatic machine gun while distributing marijuana in the Lynchburg area, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. Malik Lee Simpson, 23, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to two counts of possession with...
LYNCHBURG, VA

