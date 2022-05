Georgia safety Lewis Cine was drafted in the first round, but he was pissed off at one team who passed on him. The star safety claimed the 27th team in the draft did him dirty. In a recent appearance on the “The Richard Sherman Podcast,” Cine claimed the team that held the No. 27 overall pick in the draft assured him they were going to select him if he was still on the board. He says he was shocked when that team traded out of the first round. The Minnesota Vikings then took Cine with the final pick of the first round.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO