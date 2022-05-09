ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Edge's Judgement Day Faction Gets a New Member at WrestleMania Backlash, Helps Him Beat AJ Styles Again

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdge was once again victorious against AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday night, this time by gaining yet another member to his Judgement Day faction in Rhea Ripley. Damian Priest attempted to interfere late in the match,...

comicbook.com

Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Offers Explanation For Recently Released Star

So that’s where he went. One of the more surprising stories of the last few weeks has been WWE’s latest batch of releases. While WWE releasing names might not be a surprise, some of the names who were let go night have been. There were a few names who left the company despite being in the middle of a story. Now we have a storyline explanation of where they went.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Cinema Blend

What's Going On With RK-Bro? WWE Rumors Are Swirling About Randy Orton And Riddle

The WWE has gotten a lot of mileage out of the tag-team RK-Bro, and that’s thanks in large part to the wonderful chemistry of Randy Orton and Riddle. The two appear destined for a shot at taking control of both tag-team titles, though that might never happen based on new rumors swirling about. Unfortunately, certain claims have surfaced pointing to the wrestling organization allegedly working towards breaking up RK-Bro and inciting a feud between the two.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Offers Official Update on Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair was on the losing end of an I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. It was reported immediately afterward via Kayla Braxton that she had suffered a shoulder injury in the arm Rousey had trapped in an armbar to secure the victory and later reported online that she had been written off TV in order to get married. The Bump then offered a storyline update on "The Queen" on Wednesday, saying that she "will be out of action indefinitely."
WWE
DBLTAP

AEW Fight Forever: Nyla Rose Officially Revealed

AEW's debut videogame, AEW Fight Forever, has finally delivered updates on the game's development for fans. In a May 4 livestream, two wrestlers in AEW's Womens Division were revealed to be in the game, one of them being "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Wanted WWE Title Match At WrestleMania To Be 2 Minutes Long

CM Punk and Chris Jericho are both currently in All Elite Wrestling, but they clashed on several occasions during their time in WWE. at WrestleMania 28, Chris Jericho challenged CM Punk for the WWE Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All, and it was Punk who walked out with the gold.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Written Off TV Indefinitely

Over the weekend fans got the chance to see Ronda Rousey challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash, and it was Rousey who walked out with the gold after she wrapped Flair’s arm in a chair and forced her to say “I quit.”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE May Be Planting Seeds For RKBro Split

That would be a moment. Tag teams have a bit of a strange history in WWE, as the company almost seems to put them together for the sole reason of splitting them up. While it might not work every time, there are moments where the idea is quite the success. Now WWE may be planting the seeds for the split of one of the most popular teams the company has seen in quite some time.
WWE
Wrestling World

Becky Lynch made a wonderful gesture

Anyone who has become accustomed to the character she has played in recent years will probably have forgotten the sensitivity that Becky Lynch has always guaranteed in everyday life. The great Irish fighter has in fact exploded thanks to her gimmick, all determination and few scruples. But behind The Man...
WWE
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Will Reportedly Miss Hell in a Cell 2022 (Update)

Roman Reigns has been in the news every day this week, but not because of anything he has done as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Ever since "The Tribal Chief" hinted at a new phase in his career starting after a house show in Trenton, New Jersey, reports about his changing status with the WWE have been popping up every day. First, there was news that he had signed a new contract that would require few house show appearances. Then conflicting reports popped up over whether or not he'd even be on TV in July and August. Now the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer is reporting he won't even be on the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on June 5.
WWE
Cinema Blend

The WWE Just Confirmed A Major Star Is Out Indefinitely, But It's Likely Not A Cause For Concern

The WWE fandom recently learned that Roman Reigns is allegedly stepping away from the company for a good chunk of the summer and upcoming house shows, and now another major star is out indefinitely. The wrestling organization confirmed that Charlotte Flair is out indefinitely following her “I Quit” match with Ronda Rousey, but it’s likely not a cause for concern.
WWE
PWMania

CM Punk Taps Out To Hook and Stretchered Out After AEW Dynamite Goes Off-Air

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, a dark segment featuring CM Punk and Hook took place. Punk, who played the role of a heel in Long Island, NY, tried to avoid a confrontation with Hook. Danhausen prevented Punk from leaving the ringside area with a curse. Punk tried to beg but Hook ended up putting him in the Redrum submission and Punk tapped out.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Update On The Future Of Edge’s Judgment Day Stable

Join the club. There have been all kinds of stables in WWE history and some of them have been a lot more successful than others. They are the kind of thing that can do a lot of good things for several people at once and that makes them all the more interesting. WWE has a few of them going at the moment and now one of them might be about to get another member added.
WWE

