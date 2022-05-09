ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 injured after shooter fires into crowd at Fort Worth nightclub

By CBSDFW Staff
 4 days ago

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth Police said that in the early morning of May 8, an assailant fired a gun into a crowd at a nightclub, injuring two.

At about 1:23 a.m., officers responded after hearing shots fired near Morton and Norwood Streets.

When the officers arrived, witnesses reported seeing a man shoot into the crowd before fleeing on foot.

Two gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing

