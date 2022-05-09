ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

AAA’s List of the “Best New Cars” Is Filled With Shockingly Good Cars

By Joe Santos
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AAA's list of the "Best New Cars" is filled with some shockingly good...

elizabeth olson
4d ago

What happens when all these cars have to replace the batteries? The harmful things in these batteries are horrible to our ecology!

insideevs.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Electric SUV Is AAA's Top Pick Among All Vehicles

AAA just released its Car Guide, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E took the top honors not only in two individual categories, but also overall. If you're not familiar with AAA's Car Guide, it helps consumers with vehicle buying decisions. In a market that's much of a mess right now, guides like this can prove especially helpful.
CARS
torquenews.com

Popular Cars to Avoid and What to Buy Instead Recommends Consumer Reports

Here’s your chance to avoid paying too much for a popular make and model with this new listing of small cars, a range of SUVs, and trucks that although not the highest priced, still qualify as popular cars. Included in the listing are the expensive popular models to avoid and the less expensive popular models that are smarter car shopping alternative choices with some under-the-radar models easily missed.
BUYING CARS
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Travel + Leisure

This Often-overlooked Button in Your Car Can Make Your Ride More Comfortable — and Help You Save on Gas

Summer is just around the corner, which means scorching temperatures will soon be upon us. While that's a welcome fact for a day at the beach, it's not so fun when you have to get into a sweltering car for a long commute. There is, however, one thing that can help cool down that rather uncomfortable summer experience in a snap. And it all comes down to a single, often-overlooked button on your car's dashboard: the recirculation button.
GAS PRICE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest Car in America

Americans have run into problems buying cars in the past year. Car shortages have been triggered by an extremely low supply of the chips used in electronic and navigation systems. Additionally, supply chain issues have cut the availability of other parts. The chip shortage could last well beyond the end of this year. The low […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
WXYZ

Hybrid and electric car owners furious about new taxes

Gas prices are on the rise, so you may be thinking an electric car or hybrid may be the answer. But what many drivers don't know is that in many states you may have to pay an extra tax on that earth-friendly car. A growing number of owners of these...
KENTUCKY STATE
MotorBiscuit

What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy?

Some trucks get things done, while others leave you wanting more. Do you know which truck you should buy? The half-ton truck market offers six different models. Some have several powertrains, others offer various bed and cab configurations, while some reach into luxury levels for posh driving experiences. It might surprise you to learn which trucks fall to the bottom of the pile when reviewed by experts.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

10 Fastest Cars With the Quickest 1/4-Mile Acceleration Time

The acceleration time is one of the best ways to show the performance capabilities of sports cars and supercars. Automakers are continuously pushing the limits to get to the end of the quarter-mile “drag strip” first. Check out the 10 fastest cars with the quickest 1/4-mile acceleration time.
CARS
Motorious

Abandoned Factory Hides Over 40 Classic Cars

There are some wild rides, including completely custom builds…. When you’re a celebrity like Richard Rawlings, you’re privy to information and events the rest of us could only dream about. That includes seeing car collections which have been hidden away for a long time. As you already know, in this Gas Monkey adventure the man is checking out a collection of 40-plus cars holed up in an abandoned factory in Montgomery, Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

