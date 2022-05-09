ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jason Kidd throws shade at Chris Paul about 'being taught' how to draw fouls

By Robert Zeglinski
 4 days ago
After the first two games of their second-round series, it looked like the Suns would roll the Mavericks off the floor. Phoenix exposed everything wrong with Dallas, and it seemed a sweep was inevitable.

Two games and a half-week later, and we have a tie series at two games apiece. Go figure.

Sunday saw Dallas (who were +3 underdogs) in cruise control at home. Aside from an early Suns flurry, Luka Doncic and Co. never let up in a convincing 103-94 win. In the post-game, Jason Kidd had some interesting comments when breaking down the Mavs’ approach in the clutch.

The coach took a shot, again, at Chris Paul:

It’s worth noting that this is mostly unprompted aside from on-court play. Paul hasn’t directly addressed anything Kidd has said (other matters not withstanding). Yet, here Kidd is, saying his squad is benefitting from the same sorts of underhanded play that Paul usually enjoys!

Talk about leaving no room for the imagination.

Kidd’s shot at Paul after Game 4 is right in line with his shot at Paul after Game 3: He wished the Taurus (learning new things!) point guard well on his May 6th birthday following another win.

I don’t know what Kidd will say to Paul if the Mavericks eliminate the Suns, but color me intrigued. What’s next: He says Isaiah Thomas was better? The suspense is terrible. I hope it will last.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

