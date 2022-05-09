ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Share First Photo Of Baby After Months In NICU

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f5jWh_0fXIuZFC00

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shared the first photo of their baby girl, Malti Marie, who has finally gone home after a “rollercoaster” first few months in a neonatal intensive care unit.

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” Chopra wrote on Instagram on Mother’s Day. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

In the photo, the “Quantico” actor supports Malti against her chest as her singer husband holds the baby’s hand.

“Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you,” she wrote. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you.”

The couple also thanked the doctors and nurses at Rady Children’s Hospital, La Jolla and Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles, for supporting them through the ordeal.

The couple had shared scant details about their first child since her birth in January, though they confirmed in April they had named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple said in January. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

They have been married since 2018.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

CELEBRITIES
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
