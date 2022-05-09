ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baumgartner pitches SIUE to series victory

By The Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 4 days ago
SIUE senior Collin Baumgartner allowed a single run over seven innings Sunday as SIUE defeated Tennessee Tech 6-4 to win the weekend Ohio Valley Conference series.

SIUE improved to 22-21 overall and 9-9 in OVC play. Tennessee Tech fell to 23-21 overall and 7-11 in league play.

Baumgartner was perfect through 3 2/3 innings and allowed just one hit through his first six innings. He finished with no walks and four strikeouts in his longest outing of the season and improved to 4-2.

"Collin was fantastic today," SIUE head coach Sean Lyons said. "He has had some issues with efficiency in the past. He was really good today to give us seven strong innings in a limited pitch count with the scoring conditions it was a great day for him."

The Cougars scored twice in the first inning on RBI hits by Connor Kiffer and Brennan Orf and never trailed in the game.

"We have been playing from behind a lot lately," Lyons added. "That was big to jump out early. For Collin to put up some zeroes after that to keep the lead gave us a ton of momentum and confidence throughout the lineup."

Jason Hinchman hit his league-leading 21st home run of the year with two outs in the fourth to get the Golden Eagles on the scoreboard and trim the lead to 2-1. The Cougars came back with two runs in the sixth inning on a hit from Drew Mize and a bases loaded walk to Josh Ohl. Orf and Steven Pattan had run-scoring hits in the seventh to extend SIUE's lead to 6-1.

"We had a couple of opportunities where we left the bases loaded, but we were putting the pressure on," Lyons added. "The sixth and the seventh innings where we added two runs each inning to help us separate were big. Those were obviously the difference, but those were big at-bats right there."

Connor Adams (4-2) started and worked into the sixth inning for the Golden Eagles. He allowed four runs on eight hits.

Tennessee Tech scored three times in the eighth against SIUE reliever Quinn Waterhouse, who was working his second game in the series. Spencer Smith worked the final 1 2/3 innings without allowing a run to close it out. He struck out two.

"For Spencer Smith to shut the door was big time for him and his confidence," Lyons said.

SIUE outhit Tennessee Tech 11-5. Orf led the way with three hits and two RBIs. Mize and Brett Johnson each had two hits.

Gabe Lacy had two hits to lead Tennessee Tech.

SIUE stays home for a Tuesday matchup with SIU Carbondale at Simmons Baseball Complex. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

"I'm proud of our guys," Lyons said. "This was a really gutsy weekend by them."

