One Dead in Langlade County Crash

The Fond du Lac Police Chief says detectives have developed a person of interest in connection with a rash of vehicle entries near St. Agnes Hospital. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein told WFDL news investigators do not believe those entries are related to vehicle entries that occured around the same time period on the west side of town near Sabish Middle School. Goldstein says some of the vehicles broken into near the hospital were locked and had their windows smashed. Goldstein say detectives have developed a male person of interest in connection with the east-side entries. He says the thief stole credit cards from the vehicles and used them to purchase pre-paid debit cards at various convenience stores in Fond du Lac. Goldstein says the vehicle entries on the west side of the city appear to be more crimes of opportunity involving juveniles. Goldstein says he confident arrests will be made. He says the incidents are reminders to not only keep your vehicle doors locked, but also not to leave any valuables in your car.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO