LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says White Knoll High School is now safe following a possible security threat earlier in the day. Authorities confirmed around 12:40 p.m. that student and staff movement at White Knoll High School in the Red Bank area of Lexington County had been restricted due to the suspected threat. Initially, in a 1:30 p.m. update, the sheriff's department said the search for a student associated with the incident was still ongoing.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO