Black Hawk County, IA

Wind Advisory issued for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARQUETTE AND NORTHEASTERN BARAGA COUNTIES At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near The Huron Islands, or 22 miles northeast of L`anse, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near The Huron Islands around 500 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARQUETTE AND NORTHEASTERN BARAGA COUNTIES At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near The Huron Islands, or 22 miles northeast of L`anse, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near The Huron Islands around 500 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Iron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Iron and south central Baraga Counties through 500 PM EDT/400 PM CDT/ At 436 PM EDT/336 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Amasa, or 13 miles northwest of Crystal Falls, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Iron and south central Baraga Counties, including the following locations... Ned Lake, Bone Lake and King Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
IRON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardeman, Haywood, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hardeman; Haywood; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hardeman, southeastern Haywood and southwestern Madison Counties through 445 PM CDT At 411 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mercer, or 13 miles northwest of Chickasaw State Forest, moving south at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bolivar, Pocahontas, Cloverport, Mercer, Middleton, Toone, Hornsby, Hickory Valley, Saulsbury, Rogers Springs, Neely, Lisbon, Vildo, Middleburg, Hatchie, Uptonville, Lacy, Teague, Hebron and Denmark. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garvin, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Garvin; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Garvin, southwestern Seminole, northwestern Pontotoc and south central Pottawatomie Counties through 430 PM CDT At 400 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northeast of Stratford, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ada, Stratford, Konawa, Byng and Francis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson and west central Madison Counties through 515 PM EDT At 438 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles south of Monticello, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cody, Casa Blanco, Lamont, Waukeenah, Capps, Wacissa, Lois, Lloyd, Wacissa Springs, Nash, Thomas City and Drifton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; Western Putnam Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Flagler, northeastern Marion and central Putnam Counties through 515 PM EDT At 430 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Andalusia to near Satsuma to near Orange Springs. These storms were moving slowly northward at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, half inch hail, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Palatka, Crescent City, Pomona Park, East Palatka, Andalusia, Orange Mills, Hollister, San Mateo, Satsuma and Hog Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wheeler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Dodge, northeastern Telfair and west central Wheeler Counties through 545 PM EDT At 512 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Scotland, or over McRae, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include McRae, Alamo, Helena, Scotland, Jay Bird Springs, Achord and Little Ocmulgee State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DODGE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK...THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS AND PALMER DIVIDE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS AND PALMER DIVIDE The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 pm this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Watch including zones 214, 216 and 241. Red Flag Warning through this evening includes fire weather zones 214, 216, and 241. * Timing...Red Flag Warning in effect through 8 PM this evening. Fire Weather Watch in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM Saturday. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this evening. West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph Saturday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Johnston, Sampson, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Dont wait until you see the first lightning flash before heading to safety. Move indoors at the first sign of threatening skies or the first sound of thunder. Target Area: Cumberland; Johnston; Sampson; Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Wayne, northern Sampson, and south central Johnston Counties through 615 PM EDT At 514 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bowdens, or 7 miles northwest of Warsaw, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clinton, Mount Olive, Benson, Four Oaks, Newton Grove, Turkey, Falcon, Hobbton, Spivey`s Corner and Grantham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Brown, Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Marshall, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 14:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Edmunds; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Roberts; Walworth HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Walworth, Corson, Campbell and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 14:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK...THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS AND PALMER DIVIDE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS AND PALMER DIVIDE The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 pm this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Watch including zones 214, 216 and 241. Red Flag Warning through this evening includes fire weather zones 214, 216, and 241. * Timing...Red Flag Warning in effect through 8 PM this evening. Fire Weather Watch in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM Saturday. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this evening. West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph Saturday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Lafayette, Panola, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Lafayette; Panola; Yalobusha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Lafayette, northeastern Yalobusha, northwestern Calhoun and southeastern Panola Counties through 430 PM CDT At 352 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Burgess, or near Holly Springs National Forest, moving south at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oxford, Water Valley, Holly Springs National Forest, Coffeeville, Springdale, Burgess, Velma, Taylor, College Hill and Pine Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Tammany The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 402 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Covington, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Covington, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Folsom and Lacombe. This includes Interstate 12 between mile markers 54 and 71. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 14:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WINDS...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * TIMING...through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Barnes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barnes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. .Recent heavy rainfall has caused the Sheyenne River at Valley City to rise up to moderate flood stage. River levels are falling, but releases from the Baldhill Dam will lead to a gradual rise within Moderate flood stage over the weekend and into early next week. As a result, river levels look to remain steady within Moderate flood stage throughout the forecast period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River at Valley City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. Levees and low spots are re-enforced. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 16.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM CDT Friday was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 16.1 feet and then begin rising just after midnight tonight. It will then rise again to 16.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will fall to 16.3 feet and then begin rising tomorrow evening. It will then rise again to 16.9 feet Monday evening. It will fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Calloway by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calloway FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following area, southwestern Calloway county. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 357 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Murray, Hazel and Harris Grove. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for East Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Carroll THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL EAST CARROLL PARISH WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits and will be allowed to expire.
EAST CARROLL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning is in effect for today from 11 AM to 8 PM for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 through 227, which includes the mountains and valleys of south central and southeast Colorado, and El Paso County A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Saturday from 11 AM to 8 PM for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 through 230, which includes the mountains and valleys of south central and southeast Colorado, and the I-25 Corridor including El Paso County, Pueblo County, and western Huerfano and Las Animas Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228...229 AND 230 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 228...229 and 230. * Timing... Saturday from 11 AM to 8 PM. * Winds...Southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO

