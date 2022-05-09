ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Willamette Valley, Greater Portland Metro Area by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 18:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways....

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 14:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WINDS...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * TIMING...through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
Fire Weather Watch issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK...THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS AND PALMER DIVIDE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS AND PALMER DIVIDE The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 pm this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Watch including zones 214, 216 and 241. Red Flag Warning through this evening includes fire weather zones 214, 216, and 241. * Timing...Red Flag Warning in effect through 8 PM this evening. Fire Weather Watch in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM Saturday. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this evening. West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph Saturday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wheeler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Dodge, northeastern Telfair and west central Wheeler Counties through 545 PM EDT At 512 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Scotland, or over McRae, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include McRae, Alamo, Helena, Scotland, Jay Bird Springs, Achord and Little Ocmulgee State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DODGE COUNTY, GA
Special Weather Statement issued for Garvin, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Garvin; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Garvin, southwestern Seminole, northwestern Pontotoc and south central Pottawatomie Counties through 430 PM CDT At 400 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northeast of Stratford, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ada, Stratford, Konawa, Byng and Francis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
Wind Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
Severe Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARQUETTE AND NORTHEASTERN BARAGA COUNTIES At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near The Huron Islands, or 22 miles northeast of L`anse, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near The Huron Islands around 500 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following county and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, St. Tammany and Washington. In southern Mississippi, Pearl River. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas from intense rainfall rates. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. A Flash Flood Warning may be required for the area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bogalusa, Covington, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Folsom, Sun, Bush and Enon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Special Weather Statement issued for Hardeman, Haywood, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hardeman; Haywood; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hardeman, southeastern Haywood and southwestern Madison Counties through 445 PM CDT At 411 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mercer, or 13 miles northwest of Chickasaw State Forest, moving south at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bolivar, Pocahontas, Cloverport, Mercer, Middleton, Toone, Hornsby, Hickory Valley, Saulsbury, Rogers Springs, Neely, Lisbon, Vildo, Middleburg, Hatchie, Uptonville, Lacy, Teague, Hebron and Denmark. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
Flood Advisory issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Pearl River FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following county and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, St. Tammany and Washington. In southern Mississippi, Pearl River. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas from intense rainfall rates. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. A Flash Flood Warning may be required for the area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bogalusa, Covington, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Folsom, Sun, Bush and Enon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 14:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK...THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS AND PALMER DIVIDE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS AND PALMER DIVIDE The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 pm this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Watch including zones 214, 216 and 241. Red Flag Warning through this evening includes fire weather zones 214, 216, and 241. * Timing...Red Flag Warning in effect through 8 PM this evening. Fire Weather Watch in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM Saturday. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this evening. West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph Saturday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
High Wind Warning issued for East Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: East Platte County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...East Platte County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Blowing dust and localized reduced visibilities could be possible.
PLATTE COUNTY, WY
Flood Advisory issued for Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Scott FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Missouri, including the following areas, Mississippi and Scott. * WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 323 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sikeston, Miner, Bertrand and Diehlstadt. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Harding County, the Northern Meade County Plains, Perkins County, Ziebach County and Butte County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Lafayette, Panola, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Lafayette; Panola; Yalobusha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Lafayette, northeastern Yalobusha, northwestern Calhoun and southeastern Panola Counties through 430 PM CDT At 352 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Burgess, or near Holly Springs National Forest, moving south at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oxford, Water Valley, Holly Springs National Forest, Coffeeville, Springdale, Burgess, Velma, Taylor, College Hill and Pine Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
Flood Advisory issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mississippi FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Missouri, including the following areas, Mississippi and Scott. * WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 323 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sikeston, Miner, Bertrand and Diehlstadt. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: East Carroll The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central East Carroll Parish in northeastern Louisiana * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 340 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Providence, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Transylvania around 405 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EAST CARROLL PARISH, LA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chester, Hardeman, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chester; Hardeman; Madison The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Hardeman County in west Tennessee Southern Madison County in west Tennessee Southwestern Chester County in west Tennessee * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bemis, or over Jackson, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jackson, Henderson, Bolivar, Chickasaw State Forest, Chickasaw State Park, Silerton, Bemis, Masseyville, Cloverport, Mercer, Toone, Medon, Neely, Pinson, Pine Top, Westover, Madison Hall, Uptonville, Hickory Corners and Teague. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 14:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier County, and Toole. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust could reduce visibility at times, especially on Interstate 15 between Sweet Grass and Shelby.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Severe Weather Statement issued for East Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Carroll THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL EAST CARROLL PARISH WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits and will be allowed to expire.
EAST CARROLL PARISH, LA
Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD

