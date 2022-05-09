Special Weather Statement issued for Central Willamette Valley, Greater Portland Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK...THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS AND PALMER DIVIDE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS AND PALMER DIVIDE The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 pm this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Watch including zones 214, 216 and 241. Red Flag Warning through this evening includes fire weather zones 214, 216, and 241. * Timing...Red Flag Warning in effect through 8 PM this evening. Fire Weather Watch in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM Saturday. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this evening. West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph Saturday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO