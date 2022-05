CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Friday the 13th could be an unlucky day for drivers who decide to speed in the Interstate 64 work zone. West Virginia State Police, the state Public Service Commission and other law enforcement agencies will be running radar and issuing tickets in the work zone on Friday, May 13, from the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge to the intersection of I-64 and U.S. 35.

