ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kendrick Lamar ‘The Heart Part 5′ Lyrics

By XXL Staff
XXL Mag
XXL Mag
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kendrick Lamar has returned with a new song titled "The Heart Part 5." The track comes days ahead of K. Dot's highly-anticipated new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Check out the lyrics to "The Heart Part 5" below. Intro. As I get a little older. I realize...

www.xxlmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
XXL Mag

Looks Like Drake Found the Woman Who Went Viral for Rapping Lil Baby’s ‘Wants and Needs’ Verse

It looks like Drake found the woman who is going viral for rapping Lil Baby's "Wants and Needs" verse at a wedding reception. On Monday (April 25), a video of Instagram user @brooklyn.staggss began to go viral after a commercial photographer shared her video on Instagram. In the clip, the woman is seen at what appears to be a wedding reception. Her and another woman at the party are rapping every word to Lil Baby's verse to Drake's Scary Hours 2 song pack banger "Wants and Needs," with Brook taking the lead. And we mean every single word. The woman, who is wearing a gown and holding a beer, impressively spits the Atlanta rapper's rhymes in full, complete with animated hand movements.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

6ix9ine Calls Out Nicki Minaj for ‘Threatening’ the Barbz

6ix9ine thinks Nicki Minaj acted a little out-of-pocket when she threatened to delay her album if she didn't get the right push for her new video for "We Go Up." On Tuesday (April 19), Nicki Minaj hit up Twitter with a rallying cry for her 24.9 million followers, but 6ix9ine made it known that he sees her call to action as a bit of a "threat" to her most loyal fans, the Barbz. 6ix9ine feels like it probably wasn't such a great idea for Nicki to do such a thing. He not only mentioned Nicki by name, but also appears to make reference to his ongoing back-and-forth with Minaj's "We Go Up" collaborator, Fivio Foreign, and Fivio's claims that he should be considered the new King of New York.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Kid Cudi Doubles Down on Kanye West Beef, Says Pusha T Collab With Ye Is His Final Song With West

Kid Cudi is making it clear that he is still no longer friends with Kanye West despite the two being on a song together on Pusha T's upcoming album. Last night (April 18), a version of Pusha T's forthcoming It's Almost Dry album leaked onto the internet, revealing a song called "Rock N Roll," which also features Kid Cudi and Ye. This morning (April 19), Cudder hopped on Twitter to clear the air about the track.
TENNIS
XXL Mag

Drake Look-Alike Confuses People in Miami

The fake Drake has struck again. This time the Drake imposter confused some people in Miami. In a brief video posted by the Instagram account @hoodratchetv on Saturday (April 30), the fake Drake is walking towards a restaurant rocking a black OVO hoodie, yellow pants and white sneakers. With his handler commanding people to move out of the way, the Drake doppelgänger is walking gingerly with his head pressed close to his smartphone. One woman actually touches his arm hoping to grab his attention but she fails miserably.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendrick Lamar
XXL Mag

Hip-Hop Reacts to Image Consultant Kevin Samuels’ Death

Controversial YouTube figure Kevin Samuels has reportedly died, causing a wave of reaction on social media. News first broke that the self-proclaimed image consultant had passed away at the reported age of 56 late Thursday night (May 5). According to an NBC News report published on Friday (May 6), Samuels' mother confirmed the reports of his passing, which she said she first heard about online. News of the death has gone viral on social media and even caused reaction from some members of the hip-hop community.
ATLANTA, GA
XXL Mag

Snoop Dogg Says He Charges $250,000 for a Verse

If you want a guest verse from Snoop Dogg, it's gonna cost you. The Doggfather recently sat down with the Full Send Podcast for an episode that aired on Wednesday (April 20). During the chat, Snoop Dogg was asked how much he demands for a feature verse. The number the California rap legend rolled out was pretty steep.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
TENNIS
XXL Mag

Benzino Slams Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for Eminem Induction

Benzino is calling out the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after Eminem was announced as an inductee for the 2022 class. On Wednesday (May 4), Benzino went on a mini rant via Twitter, sharing his feelings about Shady being revealed as a Hall inductee earlier in the day. "Rock...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#My Culture#Wrong Turn#Stress
XXL Mag

Drake Roasts Troll by Following His Wife and DM’ing Her on Instagram

Drake brought the smoke to a social media troll by following the guy's wife on Instagram and then sliding into her DMs. The whole ordeal began on Tuesday night (May 3), when Drizzy commented on an Instagram post from an NBA shooting coach named Lethal Shooter, who was showing support for enthusiastic fathers of NBA players like LeVar Ball and Tee Morant. Drake then backed up the coach's sentiments in the comments section by explaining that, in his opinion, it only makes sense that a father would be beyond thrilled that his son made it to the elite level of professional basketball. He also said if he were in that position, he would likely be just as competitive.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Argentina
XXL Mag

Drake Memes Go Viral After ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Breakup Rumors Spark

Rumors about A$AP Rocky and Rihanna unceremoniously splitting have the internet going nuts and Drake memes are going viral as a result. On Thursday (April 14), social media became abuzz after reports began to circulate that pregnant Rihanna and her unborn child's father A$AP Rocky had called it quits. The stunning claims came with the reasoning that RiRi had allegedly caught Rocky cheating on her with Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi. Other reports claim the couple was recently spotted at Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles and Rihanna was seen crying at the table before leaving without Rocky.
HIP HOP
XXL Mag

These Are the Celebrities Hip-Hop Will Always Have Love For

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Hip-hop definitely does have a family and friends package. Only the real get to experience the luxury of not being an artist while being embraced by those who are. Admission into this club varies, but what’s the criteria?. For some like political commentator Ari...
HIP HOP
XXL Mag

May 2022 New Music Releases

After closing out April 2022 with highly anticipated albums from Pusha T and Future, the month of May promises more big-name hip-hop releases. After a five-year album hiatus, Kendrick Lamar will finally return with his new Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers album on May 13. K-Dot announced the new album on April 18, via a press release published on his website. "The following statement was released today by oklama," the statement started, referencing Kendrick's new moniker. It went on to reveal the title and release date. "The factual information for this release will come directly from this source only," the press release concluded. This will be Kendrick Lamar's final album on his longtime label Top Dawg Entertainment before he moves on to head his own creative space titled pgLang. Mr. Morale and The Bigger Steppers is the follow-up to Kendrick's Pulitzer prize-winning DAMN. album, which dropped in 2017.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Young Thug Believes Men Shouldn’t Have Kids If They’re Broke

Young Thug has stirred up a debate on social media with his bold rule for broke men. Thugger believes men shouldn’t have kids if they’re broke. On April 30, an Instagram blog shared a video of Young Thug in the studio from April 28, sharing his thoughts about parents producing children without any finances. The Atlanta rapper came up with what he calls an "oath" for broke men: stop having kids.
RELATIONSHIPS
XXL Mag

The 13 Best New Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
TENNIS
XXL Mag

XXL Mag

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.

 https://www.xxlmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy