(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “To me, it is all taxpayer money…the information should be easily accessible to the taxpayers to see how we’re spending their money.”. Maria Longo, the Controller for Beaver County, joined Matt Drzik on the May 13 edition of A.M. Beaver County to talk about the recently installed ARPA tracker at the Controller’s page on the Beaver County website. The tracker is designed to showcase how much of the $92 million in the ARPA funding for Beaver County has been allocated and how much has been spent/reimbursed.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO