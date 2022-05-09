Kendrick Lamar Uses Deepfakes to Add Will Smith and Kanye West in New Music Video

Fred Ward, a veteran character actor who delighted fans in the first two Tremors movies, has passed away. He was 79 years old. No cause of death has yet been revealed, but his Ward's passing was confirmed by his publicist, Ron Hoffmann. Born December 30, 1942, Ward gained mainstream attention playing astronaut Gus Grissom in the 1974 film The Right Stuff. He would go on to have a long career in which he played a wide variety of character types in films like The Player, Short Cuts, ...First Do No Harm, and on TV in shows like Grey's Anatomy and Leverage. In one of his final film roles, he appeared in the comic book adaptation 2 Guns starring Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg.
