Kendrick Lamar Uses Deepfakes to Add Will Smith and Kanye West in New Music Video

By Mark Serrels
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendrick Lamar just continues to produce absolutely incredible work. His latest music video for the song The Heart Part 5, released on Sunday, uses deepfake technology to digitally add the likenesses of rappers like Will Smith,...

The Independent

Nipsey Hussle’s wife reacts to Kendrick Lamar’s tribute to the late artist in new video

Nipsey Hussle’s wife Lauren London has praised Kendrick Lamar’s new music video, in which he pays tribute to her late husband.Upon the video’s release, London shared the video on her Instagram Story with a two-word caption: “Powerful art”.Lamar dropped his new track, “The Heart Part 5”, days ahead of the release of his new album.It was released along with a music video directed by Dave Free and Lamar, in which the rapper’s face morphs into several deepfakes including the likenesses of OJ Simpson, Will Smith, Jussie Smollett, Kobe Bryant, Kanye West, and Hussle.Hussle, who was fatally shot outside his...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Jay Leno says the 'most disturbing' part of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars was his 'real anger'

Jay Leno was in the audience at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre for the Oscars last month when Will Smith, unhappy with a joke presenter Chris Rock had just made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, walked onstage and slapped him. Although that moment was shocking for everyone there — and the millions watching — it was what happened afterward, when Smith twice yelled at Rock to, "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth," that stuck with him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Who Is ‘Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney Dating? He Has a New Girlfriend

Since his years-long relationship with Lady Gaga came to an end in 2016, Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney has been pretty tight-lipped about his dating life. But all that changed in March 2022, when he made his relationship with his new girlfriend Instagram official. After the actor posted a picture of his boo, fans were dying to know the identity of the nameless woman. So, who is Taylor Kinney dating now?
CHICAGO, IL
ComicBook

Tremors Star Fred Ward Dead at 79

Fred Ward, a veteran character actor who delighted fans in the first two Tremors movies, has passed away. He was 79 years old. No cause of death has yet been revealed, but his Ward's passing was confirmed by his publicist, Ron Hoffmann. Born December 30, 1942, Ward gained mainstream attention playing astronaut Gus Grissom in the 1974 film The Right Stuff. He would go on to have a long career in which he played a wide variety of character types in films like The Player, Short Cuts, ...First Do No Harm, and on TV in shows like Grey's Anatomy and Leverage. In one of his final film roles, he appeared in the comic book adaptation 2 Guns starring Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell Divorcing Him Now That She Met Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes

She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
PopSugar

Mariah Carey Sat in a Pool Wearing This Shimmery Red Gown, Because Why Not?

Yes, Mariah Carey just wore a gown while sitting in a pool, and no, we're not kidding! To celebrate the anniversary of her hit album "The Emancipation of Mimi" — which was released back in 2005 — and the success of the remix for "Big Energy" with Latto and DJ Khaled, Carey decided to host an Instagram Live. The singer soaked up these achievements (literally) while casually posing on the stairs of a pool, clad in a striking Tom Ford design covered in sequins. Rather than slipping into a swimsuit, Carey decided to wear an elegant full-length gown, because why not? We'd expect nothing less than full glam from the singer, and she certainly delivered. Carey later posted the full video of herself with the caption, "IG Live!!!! Celebrating The Emancipation of Mimi and Big Energy Remix with the lambily!!! 🐑🐑🐑❤️❤️❤️" (The Lambs are what Carey calls her superfans, in case you weren't aware.) And with that, the icon has set the new rules of pool dressing.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan's Shoe Brand To Release New Shoe Based On Dwayne Johnson's Iconic Old Picture, Will Have A Small Fanny Pack On The Collar

Michael Jordan and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson are two of the most iconic names in the history of sports and entertainment. The two men are arguably the greatest to ever do it in basketball and wrestling respectively, and have managed to turn that success into seriously amazing careers after their playing days have ended.
APPAREL
thesource.com

Benzino Says 50 Cent “Crossed a Line” by Offering Coi Leray a TV Role

Benzino has found that someone else has crossed a line. After saying Shauna Brooks did the same, and threatening her, Benzino is back to once again attack 50 Cent. In the middle of Benzino’s beef with his daughter Coi Leray, 50 Cent offered Leray a chance to star in one of his TV shows, which elated the young star. “GLG!!!! LETS GOOOOOOO” Coi Leray wrote.
TV SHOWS
Comments / 0

Community Policy