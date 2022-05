The wife of former Mayor Ethan Berkowitz is the new executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska. Mara Kimmel said, “In these turbulent and trying times, the ACLU of Alaska is doing the work it takes to ensure that all Alaskans have the equal protection and equal opportunity promised under the Constitution. It is an honor and an inspiration to join in this work, where every day the team’s passion for a better community demonstrates a belief in our core values of individual liberties, civil rights, and racial justice.”

2 DAYS AGO