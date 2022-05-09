ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

WATCH: DVH talks about series win over Auburn

By Courtney Mims
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONddz_0fXIq9ld00

AUBURN, Ala. – Another SEC weekend series belongs to the Razorbacks.

No. 4 Arkansas overpowered No. 19 Auburn 7-4 in Sunday’s rubber game at Plainsman Park to secure a massive road series victory and strengthen its position atop the SEC West standings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Nexstar Media Inc#Klrt
opelikaobserver.com

Bulldogs Succeed at State Track Meet

OPELIKA –– The varsity Opelika High School girls’ track and field team finished No. 14 overall in the AHSAA Class 6A State Championship meet in Gulf Shores, Alabama, last weekend. “Overall, I’m just absolutely thrilled with how the season turned out,” said head coach Jonathan Fischer. “A...
OPELIKA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Two Alabama bars are nominated for a national awards

The bar programs at two Birmingham establishments-- Automatic Seafood and Oysters and Queen’s Park-- have been nominated for national awards. Tales of the Cocktail, America’s largest and longest running cocktail conference, has named Automatic Seafood and Queen’s Park to its list of regional semifinalists for its 2022 Spirited Awards. Founded in 2007, the Spirited Awards recognize the craft of the best bars, bartenders, spirits media, and bar industry luminaries around the world. Automatic Seafood is nominated for Best U.S. Restaurant Bar. Queen’s Park is nominated for Best U.S. Cocktail Bar. Both businesses are semifinalists in the central region, which Tales of the Cocktail divides into 18 states, including Alabama, Louisiana, Ohio, and Indiana (The full list of states is available here).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
105.1 The Block

Alabama’s Top 20 Fastest-Growing Cities

With what seems like more and more traffic on some of our already packed roadways, it seems like Tuscaloosa is growing. I wonder if my hunch is correct. Well, maybe not. I might just be over the crazy McFarland and Skyland drivers. According to Stacker, the “population growth in the United States is slowing. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4%.”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Space Command, Senate poll, Ray Scott: Down in Alabama

The Department of defense has shared some of its findings on the disputed Space Command/Redstone decision. Polls show a shakeup in the GOP Senate race. Bassmaster founder Ray Scott left quite a legacy. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Drive-in coffee franchise plans more locations in Alabama

An expanding coffee chain has announced another location coming to Alabama, with more on the horizon. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Nebraska, will open a location in August in Boaz at 1936 U.S. 431. Scooter’s Coffee began business in 1998 and is a drive-thru specialty coffee franchise serving espressos, fruit...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Alabama Cities You Don’t Want To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy