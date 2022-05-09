ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial, CA

APCD And The IID To Enter Into A Joint Settlement Agreement

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 4 days ago

(APCD Hearing Board approves Abatement order)...It is on the Red Hill Bay. The County APCD Hearing Board unanimously approved the stipulated order for abatement for the...

kxoradio.com

Comments / 0

kxoradio.com

Off-Site Meetings

(The County Board of Supervisors)....They are resuming off-site meetings. According to information posted on the County website, the Board will host a series of off-site meetings in each Supervisorial District. They will be scheduled throughout the calendar year, to allow the public easy access to the Board of Supervisors, giving them an opportunity to provide feedback to the Board and learn about services available to them. The next off-site meeting will be held May 24. It will be held at the Vincent Memorial High School Gymnasium in Calexico. The meeting will begin at 6:00 pm. The Gym is located at 525 Sheridan Street in Calexico.
CALEXICO, CA
kxoradio.com

IID Board Of Directors

(The IID Board will hold two meetings next week)....The first meeting will be held Monday afternoon at 4:00 pm. The second meeting will be the regular Bi-Weekly meeting on Tuesday. Both meetings will be in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro. During the first meeting, the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will be asked to adopt 11 separate Resolutions of Necessity, and that is it, with no information as to what a Resolution of Necessity is. The second meeting on Tuesday will begin public session at 1:00 pm with the presentation of service awards to 11 IID employees. The Board will also introduce the recipients of the 2022 IID College scholarship awards.. On the action agenda, the Directors will adopt positions on State Legislation. They will be asked to approve energy cost adjustment billing factors. The Directors will also be asked to adopt a resolution regarding the Equitable Distribution Plan.
EL CENTRO, CA
kxoradio.com

Number Of Active COVID Cases Steady

(New COVID 19 numbers for Imperial County)....They were released Thursday afternoon. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the new numbers, there are currently 115 active cases of COVID 19 locally. That is down slightly from what was reported last week. Deaths attributed to the virus, however, have increased to 914. The COVID 19 Tier Metrics for the Imperial County, as of May first, the new cases per day per 100,000 population were at 8.0. The positivity rate, 7 day average, ending May 1, was at 11.5%. The Variants of concern are still the Delta and Omicron variants. Since December 2020 there have been 1,258 Delta variant cases reported in Imperial County. Since December 2021, there have been 1,103 Omicron variants reported locally. The age group most affected by the variants are the 18-49 year old group. The Health Department has not provided any numbers on the sub-variants of concern.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kxoradio.com

Calexico Teachers Tentative Agreement

(CUSD and ACT reach a tentative agreement)...It was reached in the early morning hours on Wednesday. It was the culmination of a full fact finding hearing and marathon negotiations that began on May 10th between the Calexico Unified School District and the Association of Calexico Teachers. They say the tentative agreement resolves six years, past and future years, of unfinished bargaining between the entities. They say there will be no negotiations next year. The tentative agreement covers salary increases, Medical benefits and some miscellaneous items. The tentative agreement still needs to be ratified by the Teachers Associations. The Calexico Unified School Dirct's full board will discuss ratification at their meeting scheduled for May 26.
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Gathering Lithium Valley Letters No Easy Feat

CALIPATRIA — Seeking letters of support for Imperial County’s Lithium Valley economic plan hasn’t gone as smoothly for the county as the form letters provided to each city council and certain agencies would suggest. Nowhere was that more true than in the city of Calipatria. After much...
CALIPATRIA, CA
kxoradio.com

Early Voting For The June Election

(Registered Voters can cast ballots now).... Vote by Mail Ballots were sent out on May 9. The County Elections Department says as soon as they are received the ballots can be delivered. The Department says there are three ways to vote early. Ballots can be taken to any of the drop boxes located around the county. The Ballots can be mailed. Or you can vote at the Elections Department at the Administration Center on Main Street in El Centro. For more information go to the website, elections.imperialcounty.org.
EL CENTRO, CA
KVCR NEWS

Upcoming water restrictions on affected Inland Empire residents will be dependent on water supplier

Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and Inland Empire Utilities Agency General Manager Shivaji Deshmukh. Jonathan Linden: Just two weeks ago, the Metropolitan Water District (MWD) voted to require several water agencies in Southern California to take new measures to conserve water in their region. One of those water agencies was the Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA), whose coverage area includes Chino Hills, Ontario, and Fontana. Shivaji Deshmukh joins me now and is the General Manager for the IEUA. To get started here, Shivaji, with these new regulations being put in place by the MWD, what is your agency’s response to these new regulations?
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Agency unanimously rejects California desalination project

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A California coastal panel on Thursday rejected a long-standing proposal to build a $1.4 billion seawater desalination plant to turn Pacific Ocean water into drinking water as the state grapples with persistent drought that is expected to worsen in coming years with climate change.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Newsom proposes $400 checks to help with inflation, says minimum wage will rise to $15.50 in 2023

(KSEE/KGPE) — An $18.1 billion package to help reduce the impact of inflation on California residents was put forward by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday. The proposal includes tax refunds to eligible vehicle owners, rental assistance, and money for hospital and nursing staff. Newsom also announced that California’s minimum wage is projected to increase to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
tpgonlinedaily.com

Vote No on Measure D Greenway Initiative

Rarely have we seen such unity against a local ballot measure as we’re seeing with Measure D, the Greenway initiative. Up and down Santa Cruz County and across the political spectrum, organizations and elected officials are taking a stand against the measure — from the Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce and the Pajaro Valley Chamber of Commerce to the Santa Cruz County Democratic Party and the Sierra Club, as well as organizations based in Mid-County, South County and North County.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: War Over New Housing Rages in California Cities as Construction Lags

So how goes the war between the state and many — but not all — California cities over housing policy?. The war broke out a couple of years ago when the state Department of Housing and Community Development ramped up pressure on local governments to accommodate more housing construction, citing “decades of underproduction underscored by exclusionary policies (that) have left housing supply far behind need and costs soaring.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California lays out plan to drastically cut fossil fuel use

New homes built in California starting in 2026 need to be powered by all-electric furnaces, stoves and other appliances if California is to meet its ambitious climate change goals over the next two decades, according to a state pollution-reduction plan released Tuesday. The roadmap by the California Air Resources Board sets the state on a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
sb-american.com

California Gas Prices to Spike Even More With July 1 Tax Increase

“I really don’t understand how the price of gas can rise so drastically in California,” said a Black woman and 55-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident who agreed to be interviewed for this article but asked to not be identified. “Unfortunately, we need to purchase it regardless of the prices...
CALIFORNIA STATE
aerotechnews.com

California holds Boeing accountable for cleanup at Santa Susana Field Laboratory

In a major development to strengthen the cleanup of contaminated soil, groundwater, and stormwater runoff at the Santa Susana Field Laboratory in southeastern Ventura County, the California Environmental Protection Agency announced May 9 a comprehensive framework that establishes strict cleanup protocols and timelines for Boeing. The framework involves two agencies...
CALIFORNIA STATE
calexicochronicle.com

Calexico Teachers Vote to Strike, But Action Uncertain

CALEXICO — A recent vote by members of the Associated Calexico Teachers revealed overwhelming support for a potential strike, yet the possibility of a job action taking place this school year remained uncertain. “It’s kind of a play-it-by-ear situation,” ACT president Xavier Rodriguez said on Tuesday morning, May 10,...
CALEXICO, CA
southpasadena.net

New Cal/OSHA Standards for the Workplace Effective May 6, 2022￼

Cal/OSHA Approves Third Revision to COVID-19 ETS effective May 6, 2022:. As COVID-19 restrictions have relaxed in California and the Los Angeles county mask mandates have been lifted, Cal/OSHA has updated its Emergency Temporary Standards (ETS). The new ETS, which took effect on May 6, 2022, reflect a general loosening of restrictions without lifting them completely. The new ETS will remain in effect through the end of the year.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

