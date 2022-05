The National Motorsports Appeals Panel overturned a disqualification issued to Matt Crafton on Thursday following his fifth-place finish at Darlington Raceway on May 6. Crafton’s No. 88 ThorSport Racing Toyota was disqualified after NASCAR officials deemed the vehicle was too low in the front, violating Section 14.17.3.2.1.2.A Post-Qualifying and Post-Race Front Body Inspection Heights of the NASCAR Rule Book, which states the truck must measure at a minimum height of 5.5 inches. The team was stripped of its fifth-place finish and stage points and was credited with last place.

