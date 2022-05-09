Nonprofit provides medical aid and equipment for soldiers fighting in Ukraine

A national nonprofit organization with Connecticut-based members are changing the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians during Russia's war.

Revived Soldiers Ukraine has helped get wounded combat soldiers to the United States for critical medical treatment.

They also provide essential medical equipment for civilians and medical rehabilitation for soldiers.

"After February, we focused no just on the soldiers, but also on civilians and the hospitals," said Aleksey Lapkovskiy.

"We are focusing on purchasing medical drones, which is very important because special drones can carry up to 30 pounds of weight and we can deliver medication to hotpots," Yana Lapkovskiy added.

Revived Soldiers Ukraine is accepting donations on their website and is also collecting medical equipment to send over to those in need.

