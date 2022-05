Salpointe Catholic and Canyon del Oro are on a collision course in multiple sports. The Lancers and Dorados both won in softball on Thursday night, setting up a Class 4A state championship game at Hillenbrand Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at the home of the Arizona Wildcats. Later that night, Salpointe and CDO will square off for the 4A state baseball title at Hi Corbett Field.

SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO