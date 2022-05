Gas prices are at a record high for the state at $4.01 for a gallon of regular. The state’s current average is 13 cents higher than it was one week ago and 32 cents higher than one month ago. Currently the state average is $1.25 higher than it was last year. For drivers that use diesel, the average cost of a gallon has actually dropped slightly from the record high on Wednesday, with the current average at $5.29.

